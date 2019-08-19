close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ashes

Mitchell Johnson elected MCC honorary life member

The announcement was made by the club on Sunday during the second Ashes Test which ended in a tense draw at Lord's.   

Mitchell Johnson elected MCC honorary life member
Image Courtesy: ANI

 Former Australian pacer Mitchell Johnson has been elected as an honorary member of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC).

The announcement was made by the club on Sunday during the second Ashes Test which ended in a tense draw at Lord's. 

"It's an absolutely amazing feeling and I never thought I'd be sitting here at Lord's as an honorary life member," said Johnson. 

"It's nice to be recognised by MCC. I am really honoured and really proud to be in this position right now."

Johnson made his Test debut in 2007 and claimed 313 wickets at an average of 28.40 in 73 Test matches for Australia.

He became one of the most feared fast bowlers in the world and his prowess for terrifying batsmen was evident during the 2013-14 season, when he took 59 wickets in eight Tests against England and South Africa. 

He was particularly devastating during the Ashes of that year, in which Australia recorded only the fourth Ashes whitewash in history.

Johnson was as prolific in international white-ball cricket, taking 239 wickets in 153 ODIs and 38 wickets in his 30 T20Is. 
 

Tags:
AshesMitchell JohnsonAustraliaEnglandCricketMarylebone Cricket Club
Next
Story

Australian Cricketers Association condemns booing of Steve Smith during 2nd Ashes Test

Must Watch

PT2M37S

Arun Jaitley continues to be in critical condition at AIIMS