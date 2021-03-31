Mitchell Marsh pulls out of IPL 2021: Report

Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Mitchell Marsh on Wednesday pulled out from taking part in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which starts from April 9. As per a report in Cricbuzz, the Australian all-rounder cited bubble fatigue as the reason behind his exit.

Meanwhile, as per reports, Marsh is likely to be replaced by an England batsman.

Marsh was ruled out of the lucrative T20 league in the previous edition held in UAE due to an ankle injury, which he sustained in a match between SRH and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). West Indies cricketer Jason Holder was named as the replacement for the all-rounder.

England pacer Mark Wood had earlier pulled out of the IPL 2021 auction, which took place in Chennai on Thursday (February 18). The last minute withdrawal of the 31-year-old Durham cricketer was announced by the IPL management on Wednesday (February 17) during a meeting with the IPL franchise representatives in Chennai.

Wood, who had a good outing in England's recently-concluded tour to India, had registered for the maximum Rs 2 crore base price. He has so far played only one IPL game, for Chennai Super Kings, in 2018.