Mitchell Starc And Quinton De Kock Social Media Scores: Who Is More Famous?
Here is a comparison of the social media scores of Mitchell Starc and Quinton De Kock. Check out who scores higher!
vs
Mitchell Starc
Social Media Score
|Scores
|Over All Score
|52
|Digital Listening Score
|30
|Facebook Score
|61
|Instagram Score
|62
|X Score
|49
|YouTube Score
|64
vs
Quinton De Kock
Social Media Score
|Scores
|Over All Score
|29
|Digital Listening Score
|42
|Facebook Score
|1
|Instagram Score
|64
|X Score
|61
|YouTube Score
|0
