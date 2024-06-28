Advertisement
Mitchell Starc And Quinton De Kock Social Media Scores: Who Is More Famous?

Here is a comparison of the social media scores of Mitchell Starc and Quinton De Kock. Check out who scores higher!

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2024, 02:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
vs

Mitchell Starc

Social Media Score

Scores
Over All Score 52
Digital Listening Score30
Facebook Score61
Instagram Score62
X Score49
YouTube Score64

vs

Quinton De Kock

Social Media Score

Scores
Over All Score 29
Digital Listening Score42
Facebook Score1
Instagram Score64
X Score61
YouTube Score0
