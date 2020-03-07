Mitchell Starc to skip 3rd South Africa ODI to watch wife Alyssa Healy in T20 World Cup final

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc is all set to miss his side's third and final ODI of the three-match series against South Africa in Potchefstroom on Saturday as he has headed home to Australia to attend the final of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s Twenty20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

Mitchell’s wife, Alyssa Healy, is a member of the Australia squad that has qualified for the summit showdown of the showpiece event for the sixth time in a row. The four-time champion are scheduled to face India in the final.

Commenting on the decision to release Mitchell from the squad, Australian head coach Justin Langer said that it is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the fast bowler to watch his wife play World Cup final at home.

“It is a once-in-a-lifetime chance for Mitch to watch Alyssa in a home World Cup Final and so we were happy to allow him to return home to support his wife and be part of a fantastic occasion. “It is something we have been talking about for a while and, given Mitch has had a considerable workload in all three formats this summer, his heading home a couple of days ahead of the rest of the squad means he will have a chance to refresh ahead of our home and away One-Day Internationals and Twenty20 Internationals against New Zealand that will wrap up our season," the ICC quoted Langer as saying.

“We have plenty of fast bowling options with us here in South Africa with Josh Hazlewood, Jhye Richardson and Kane Richardson all sitting out our previous match in Bloemfontein, and Mitch’s absence will offer one of them an opportunity to impress in Saturday’s match," he added.

Australia are trailing by 0-2 in the three-match ODI series against South Africa after slumping to a 74-run and a six-wicket defeat in the first two matches respectively. While the visitors will now play for pride, South Africa will be keen to complete a series whitewash.