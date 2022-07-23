One of the finest players to ever play in women`s cricket and former India captain Mithali Raj remembered the fifth anniversary of the historic 2017 Women`s World Cup final on Saturday.Mithali, who led India to the iconic final against England at the `Mecca of Cricket` Lord`s Cricket Ground, said that they may not have won the ICC World Cup in 2017 but the event changed the landscape of women`s cricket.

Mithali Raj took to Twitter and shared, "This day at Lord`s in 2017 did not favour us but I believe it helped turn a page in Indian women`s cricket. It changed the perspective toward women`s cricket in India. The support our team received thereafter sparked a revolution with younger talents taking up the game."

India had concluded their World Cup campaign on the third spot in the points table with five victories in 7 matches in the round-robin stage of the tournament and faced Australia in the semi-finals.

Harmanpreet Kaur`s record-breaking 171*-run knock destroyed the tournament`s favourite Australians as India qualified for the final.India lost the ICC Women`s World Cup 2017 final against England by nine runs. The Mithali Raj-led side was in a brilliant position to lift its first-ever trophy but Anya Shrubsole`s six-wicket haul snatched India`s happiness.

With ANI inputs