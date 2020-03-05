Mithali Raj plays cricket in saree for a promotional video--Watch

Indian women ODI skipper and experienced batswoman Mithali Raj was recently seen breaking stereotypes when she played cricket in a saree for a television advertisement for a leading multi-national brand.

In a video commercial which is doing rounds on Twitter, the 37-year-old could be seen donning saree along with full cricket gear as she plays a range of strokes.

The television commercial, which is a promotional campaign ahead of the 2020 Women's Day, also mentioned some of the glittering achievements of the experienced Indian women cricketer.

Take a look at the video:

@M_Raj03 you’re a true inspiration for living life #OnYourTerms and breaking the stereotype! Still mithali mam is way too awesome #MithaliPlaysCricketInSaree pic.twitter.com/wuvVlDZWfP — Salik Zafar (@salikzafar_) March 5, 2020

The video came after the Indian women's cricket team qualified for the final of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's T20 World Cup after their semi-final clash against England was washed out due to rain in Sydney.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side has progressed further in the showpiece tournament as they ended the group stage unbeaten. Kaur's side kicked off their campaign with a 17-run win over defending champion and four-time winner Australia before they clinched victories over Bangladesh, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

Earlier in the day, Mithali had also congratulated the Women in Blue for creating history by making it to the summit showdown of the showpiece event for the very first time.

"As an indian I am absolutely thrilled india has made it to the finals . But as a cricketer I feel for the English girls . I’d never want to find myself or my team in that situation. But the rules are such and it is what it is. Congratulations girls.This is big. #INDvENG #T20WC," she had tweeted.

As an indian I am absolutely thrilled india has made it to the finals . But as a cricketer I feel for the English girls . I’d never want to find myself or my team in that situation. But the rules are such and it is what it is. Congratulations girls.This is big. #INDvENG #T20WC — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) March 5, 2020

Last year, Mithali bid adieu to the shortest format of the game in order to shift her focus entirely on her preparations for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2021. So far, Mithali has appeared in 89 T20Is, 209 ODIs and 10 Tests for India, amassing a total of 9,951 runs in it.