MLC 2023: Texas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders; When And Where To Watch TSK vs LAKR Major League Cricket LIVEstreaming In India And TV Channels?

On Friday, Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023 will start in Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas, United States. Los Angeles Knight Riders and Texas Super Kings will compete in the opening game.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings, respectively, own both teams.

The franchise-based T20 tournament is the first of its kind in the United States of America (USA). There are six teams playing in the tournament. The tournament kickstarts on July 14. The good news for Indian fans is that the league will be available to watch in India. There are going to be 19 matches played in this tournament for 18 days. Four of the six teams in this tournament are backed by IPL franchises.



cre Trending Stories

Here are all the details of the match:

When is the first match of MLC 2023 between Texas Super Kings and Los Angeles Knight Riders going to take place?

The first match of Major League Cricket 2023 will be held between Texas Super Kings and Los Angeles Knight Riders on Friday.

What time is the first match of MLC 2023 between Texas Super Kings and Los Angeles Knight Riders going to start?

The first match of Major League Cricket 2023 between Texas Super Kings and Los Angeles Knight Riders will begin at 6:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where can I watch the first match of MLC 2023 between Texas Super Kings and Los Angeles Knight Riders in India?

The first match of Major League Cricket 2023 between Texas Super Kings and Los Angeles Knight Riders will be telecast LIVE on Sports18 in India. The match will also be streamed LIVE on the JioCinema app.

Where will the first match of MLC 2023 between Texas Super Kings and Los Angeles Knight Riders be played?

The first match of Major League Cricket 2023 between Texas Super Kings and Los Angeles Knight Riders will be held at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas, USA.

Texas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Squads

TEXAS SUPER KINGS: Devon Conway (New Zealand), Lahiru Milantha (domestic player), Sami Aslam (domestic player), Cody Shetty (domestic player), Faf du Plessis (c) (South Africa), David Miller (South Africa), Saiteja Mukkamalla (domestic player), Dwayne Bravo (West Indies), Milind Kumar (domestic player), Mohammad Mohsin (domestic player), Daniel Sams (Australia), Mitchell Santner (New Zealand), Zia Shahzad (domestic player), Cameron Stevenson (domestic player), Gerald Coetzee (South Africa), Calvin Savage (domestic player), Rusty Theron (domestic player), Imran Tahir (South Africa).

LOS ANGELES KNIGHT RIDERS

Jaskaran Malhotra (domestic player), Saif Badar (domestic player), Unmukt Chand (domestic player), Martin Guptill (New Zealand), Nitish Kumar (domestic player), Rilee Rossouw (South Africa), Jason Roy (England), Gajanand Singh (domestic player), Corne Dry (domestic player), Sunil Narine (c) (West Indies), Andre Russell (West Indies), Shadley Van Schalkwyk (domestic player), Bhaskar Yadram (domestic player), Lockie Ferguson (New Zealand), Spencer Johnson (Australia), Ali Khan (domestic player), Ali Sheikh (domestic player), Adam Zampa (Australia).