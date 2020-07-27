Moeen Ali returns as Eoin Morgan's deputy for England's ODI series against Ireland

Eoin Morgan will lead the 14-member One-Day International (ODI) squad, while Moeen Ali has been named as his deputy for the upcoming series against Ireland.

The two sides are slated to play a three-match Royal London series, beginning from July 30 at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southampton behind closed doors in a bio-secure environment.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Tom Banton, who made his debut for England in the 50-over format of the game during a clash against South Africa in February 2020, has also been named for the Ireland series.

While Kent batsman Joe Denly has been recalled in the England ODI squad after being dropped for the second and third Test against the West Indies, Test skipper Joe Root, all-rounder Ben Stokes and batsman Jos Buttler have all been dropped.

Seamer Saqib Mahmood--who has played just one ODI for his national side against South Africa--has also got a nod in the national squad for upcoming ODIs.

Reflecting on the squad, England national selector James Taylor said that the upcoming ODIs against Ireland will provide a great opportunity to continue the exciting evolution of the ODI side with the T20 World Cup 2021 also in mind.

“We are developing excellent strength in depth in white-ball cricket. Even though a number of Test players are unavailable, there is great competition for places, as we have seen during the intra-squad matches and the England Lions warm-up match," the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) quoted Taylor as saying.

"There are a number of players who'll feel unlucky not to have made the final squad and that says a lot about how many players we currently have pushing hard for selection at the highest level," he added.

Meanwhile, England have also named three reserves namely Richard Gleeson, Lewis Gregory, Liam Livingstone for the ODI series against Ireland.

The ODI series between England and Ireland will also mark the beginning of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, which will determine qualification for the World Cup 2023 with the top seven teams automatically booking their places for the showpiece event in India.

The full England squad is as follows:

Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Joe Denly, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Reece Topley, James Vince, David Willey