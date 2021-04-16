हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
County Championship

Mohammad Abbas completes hattrick, rips apart Middlesex top-order in County clash - WATCH

Mohammad Abbas' hattrick came in a stretch of two overs, which saw the Pakistan pacer scalp two wickets in the fifth, sixth ball of his first over, and then the hat-trick wicket in the first delivery of his second over. 

Mohammad Abbas completes hattrick, rips apart Middlesex top-order in County clash - WATCH
Mohammad Abbas on Friday produced a clinical bowling display in the County Championship match between Hampshire and Middlesex. (Twitter/farhanwrites)

Pakistan bowler Mohammad Abbas on Friday produced a clinical bowling display in the County Championship match between Hampshire and Middlesex. The right-arm medium pacer, who plays for Hampshire, went on to complete a hat-trick during the process and has so far picked six out of the seven wickets the opposition has lost so far. 

Abbas' hattrick came in a stretch of two overs, which saw the Pakistan pacer scalp two wickets in the fifth, sixth ball of his first over, and then the hat-trick wicket in the first delivery of his second over. The batsman to be dismissed by the pacer were Max Holden, Nick Gubbins and Stevie Eskinazi.  

Here is a clip of the hat-trick:

Abbas has currently bowled eleven overs in the contest, in which he has given away mere eleven runs and has already picked six wickets. 

After electing to bat first Hamphsire piled a challenging 319 as their first-inning total and Abbas' heroics on the pitch have helped them successfully push Middlesex on the back-foot as they are currently reeling at 51/7 and are still trailing by 268 runs in the second session of Day 2.  

