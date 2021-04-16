Mohammad Abbas completes hattrick, rips apart Middlesex top-order in County clash - WATCH

Pakistan bowler Mohammad Abbas on Friday produced a clinical bowling display in the County Championship match between Hampshire and Middlesex. The right-arm medium pacer, who plays for Hampshire, went on to complete a hat-trick during the process and has so far picked six out of the seven wickets the opposition has lost so far.
Abbas' hattrick came in a stretch of two overs, which saw the Pakistan pacer scalp two wickets in the fifth, sixth ball of his first over, and then the hat-trick wicket in the first delivery of his second over. The batsman to be dismissed by the pacer were Max Holden, Nick Gubbins and Stevie Eskinazi.
Here is a clip of the hat-trick:
A hat-trick for Mohammad Abbas
He took five wickets in 17 balls!!#CountyChampionship
Abbas has currently bowled eleven overs in the contest, in which he has given away mere eleven runs and has already picked six wickets.
Pakistani bowlers claimed Hat-Trick in English FC season...
1969: Majid Khan
1972: Intikhab Alam
1974: Asif Masood
1983: Imran Khan
1988: Wasim Akram
1997: Waqar Younis
1997: Saqlain Mushtaq
1999: Saqlain Mushtaq
2001: Waqar Younis
2009: Danish Kaneria
2021: Mohammad Abbas pic.twitter.com/hJ2qzbbom5
After electing to bat first Hamphsire piled a challenging 319 as their first-inning total and Abbas' heroics on the pitch have helped them successfully push Middlesex on the back-foot as they are currently reeling at 51/7 and are still trailing by 268 runs in the second session of Day 2.