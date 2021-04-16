Mohammad Abbas completes hattrick, rips apart Middlesex top-order in County clash - WATCH

Pakistan bowler Mohammad Abbas on Friday produced a clinical bowling display in the County Championship match between Hampshire and Middlesex. The right-arm medium pacer, who plays for Hampshire, went on to complete a hat-trick during the process and has so far picked six out of the seven wickets the opposition has lost so far.

Abbas' hattrick came in a stretch of two overs, which saw the Pakistan pacer scalp two wickets in the fifth, sixth ball of his first over, and then the hat-trick wicket in the first delivery of his second over. The batsman to be dismissed by the pacer were Max Holden, Nick Gubbins and Stevie Eskinazi.

Here is a clip of the hat-trick:

A hat-trick for Mohammad Abbas He took five wickets in 17 balls!!#CountyChampionship pic.twitter.com/itABY8AqxQ — CricXtasy (@CricXtasy) April 16, 2021

Abbas has currently bowled eleven overs in the contest, in which he has given away mere eleven runs and has already picked six wickets.

Pakistani bowlers claimed Hat-Trick in English FC season... 1969: Majid Khan

1972: Intikhab Alam

1974: Asif Masood

1983: Imran Khan

1988: Wasim Akram

1997: Waqar Younis

1997: Saqlain Mushtaq

1999: Saqlain Mushtaq

2001: Waqar Younis

2009: Danish Kaneria

2021: Mohammad Abbas pic.twitter.com/hJ2qzbbom5 — Farhan Nisar (@farhanwrites) April 16, 2021

After electing to bat first Hamphsire piled a challenging 319 as their first-inning total and Abbas' heroics on the pitch have helped them successfully push Middlesex on the back-foot as they are currently reeling at 51/7 and are still trailing by 268 runs in the second session of Day 2.