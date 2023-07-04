trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2630579
Thinking About Playing IPL In 2024: Former Pakistan Pacer Mohammad Amir Who Is Set To Be England Citizen

Pakistan players are not allowed to play the Indian Premier League due to the relation between the two countries.

Mohammad Amir has been enjoying his life in England since retiring from international cricket in 2020. The former Pakistan pacer lives in the UK with his family and is set to become a British citizen in 2024. Becoming a British citizen will allow him to play for England and take part in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since he will not be a Pakistani anymore.

Speaking to ARY News, Amir revealed his future plans and said, "First, I will not play for England. I have played for Pakistan. Second (talking of IPL), there is one more year to go. What will be the scenario at that time...I always say that I go step by step. We don't know what will happen tomorrow and I start thinking about playing IPL in 2024. I don't know where I will be a year later. No one knows about the future. When I get my passport...whatever the best opportunity will be and what I will get...I will avail it," Amir said.


Pakistan players are not allowed to play the Indian Premier League due to the relation between the two countries. They were only allowed to participate in IPL 2008. Former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood did play IPL even after 2008 because he had a British passport. Since Amir will also have a British passport in 2024, he might be allowed to register for the T20 league.

One of the best bowlers at his peak, Amir's career got derailed after he was involved in a match-fixing scandal. He did make his return in 2016 but couldn't replicate his success. He retired from Test cricket in 2019. In December 2020, Amir retired from international cricket citing mental torture. He continues to play Pakistan Super League and other T20 competitions across the globe.

