Mohammad Kaif Reunites With MS Dhoni, Wishes Him A Speedy Recovery After Knee Surgery

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif had a joyful reunion with his former teammate and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain, MS Dhoni, at the Mumbai airport on June 5. The heartwarming pictures captured the families of both players, including Dhoni's wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva, as well as Kaif's wife Puja and son Kabir. Radiating happiness, they posed for the camera, cherishing the moment.`

We met the great man and his family at airport today. He was returning home after surgery. Son Kabir super happy as Dhoni told him he too, like him, played football as a kid. Get well soon, see you next season champion.@msdhoni pic.twitter.com/ZVoKjxhudu — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 5, 2023

Expressing his well wishes, Kaif took to Twitter to share the photos and extend his support to Dhoni, who is currently recovering from a knee injury. His caption read, "We met the great man and his family at the airport today. He was returning home after surgery. Son, Kabir, super happy as Dhoni told him he too, like him, played football as a kid. Get well soon. See you next season champion. @msdhoni"

Kaif and Dhoni were teammates in the Indian cricket team until 2006. Subsequently, Kaif faced a decline in his international career following a series of unsuccessful performances during India's tour of South Africa that year. He eventually announced his retirement from the sport in 2018. Kaif, renowned for his exceptional fielding skills, played a significant role in India's victory in the 2002 Champions Trophy, which was shared with Sri Lanka. He was also part of the runner-up squad in the 2003 World Cup. Throughout his career, Kaif accumulated 2,753 runs in 125 ODIs and 624 runs in 13 Test matches. In his first-class career, he amassed a total of 10,229 runs in 186 games for Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni recently underwent a successful knee surgery following his leadership of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their fifth IPL title. Confirming the news, CSK CEO Kasi Vishwanathan stated, "MS Dhoni's surgery has been successful. We don't have many details, but he is recovering well."

As for Dhoni's retirement from the IPL, the cricketer himself expressed his desire to continue playing for the love and support he has received from CSK fans. In an interview with Jio Cinema, the cricketer from Ranchi mentioned, "With the amount of love I have received from CSK fans, it would be a gift for them to play one more season. The way they have shown their love and emotion, it is something I need to do for them."

Renowned as one of cricket's greatest captains, Dhoni has played a pivotal role in India's triumphs, including the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy, making him the only captain to achieve all three ICC titles. Additionally, he has guided CSK to five IPL titles and two Champions League T20 trophies, solidifying his stature as an exceptional leader and player.