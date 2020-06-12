Mohammad Kaif's electric fielding became benchmark for others: VVS Laxman

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman has heaped praise on former batsman Mohamamd Kaif, saying the latter's electric fielding became the benchmark for thousands.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Laxman posted a picture of Kaif and said that the former Indian player was a product of India’s robust grassroots structure.

"A product of India’s robust grassroots structure, @MohammadKaif inspired an entire generation of players from Uttar Pradesh to shed their insecurities and play at the highest level. His electric fielding soon became the benchmark that thousands strived to emulate," the 45-year-old tweeted.

Kaif made his international debut for India during a Test match against South Africa in March 2000 at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium.

His received his maiden One-Day International (ODI) cap against England in January 2002 at Green Park.

During his playing career, Kaif has appeared in 13 matches in the longest format of the game and scored 624 runs at an average of 32.84.

Kaif has also featured in 125 ODI for the Men in Blue and notched up 2,753 runs at an average of 32.01.

On Thursday, Laxman paid tribute to his former teammate Gautam Gambhir, saying that the left-handed opener was always ready to take on new challenges on the cricket field.

"Massively inquisitive and totally obsessed with the game, @GautamGambhir never shied away from a challenge on a cricket field. Whether it was taking on express pace bowlers on spicy tracks overseas or standing up for a wronged teammate, he knew not what it was to back down," Laxman had tweeted.

Earlier this month, Laxman took to social media and said that he would be paying tributes to his former teammates over the next few days who inspired him during his playing career.

"I have been very fortunate throughout my career to have played alongside men who inspired through their deeds. There are lessons to be learnt, like I did, from the way they carried themselves. Over the next few days, I’ll be paying tribute to teammates who influenced me immensely," Laxman had written.

Laxman had earlier paid tributes to legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, former Indian cricketer and head coach Anil Kumble, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, former skipper Rahul Dravid, veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, former pacer Ashish Nehra, former bowler Zaheer Khan, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and former Indian opener Virender Sehwag.