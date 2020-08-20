हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
IPL 2020

Mohammad Shami, other Kings XI Punjab players depart for UAE for IPL 2020

Mohammad Shami, other Kings XI Punjab players depart for UAE for IPL 2020
Image Credits: Twitter/@MDShami

Indian fast bowler Mohammad Shami and other players of Kings XI Punjab have departed for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League, which is slated to take place from September 19 to November 10 in the United Arab Emirates.

Shami took to his official Twitter handle to confirm that the players of the Punjab-based franchise are off to Dubai.

"Apne Munde,off to Dubai," the pacer wrote along with a picture of him and the other teammates from the flight.

Besides Shami, Kings XI Punjab also took to social media and shared a picture of their players departing for the UAE.

#SaddeFans, lo tuhadde lai good morning gift #SaddaPunjab #IPL2020," the IPL franchise tweeted.

With this, Kings XI Punjab became the first IPL side to travel for the UAE for this year's edition of the lucrative T20 tournament.

Meanwhile, the players of Rajasthan Royals will also travel for the UAE later today.

Rajasthan Royals shared pictures of their players getting ready to depart for Dubai.

"UAE ready! #HallaBol #RoyalsFamily," the franchise tweeted.

Notably, Kings XI Punjab are one of the only three teams--the others being Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore-- who are yet to lift the title at the IPL. 

The Punjab-based franchise had spent a total of Rs 26.20 crore on nine players they purchased at the IPL Players' Auction in December 2019. Australia's Glenn Maxwell was their most expensive player with Rs 10.75 crore. 

The 13th IPL was originally slated to take place from March 29 to May 24 in India before the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) postponed the event in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

 

 

