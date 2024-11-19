Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2821814https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/mohammed-shami-added-to-bengal-t20i-team-for-syed-mushtaq-ali-trophy-2821814.html
NewsCricket
MOHAMMED SHAMI

Mohammed Shami Added To Bengal T20I Team For Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Playing his first competitive match after a year, the 34-year-old, who underwent a surgery for Achilles tendon injury on his left leg, claimed a match haul of seven wickets.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 19, 2024, 10:38 AM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Mohammed Shami Added To Bengal T20I Team For Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

India pacer Mohammed Shami, who made a splendid return to competitive cricket with Ranji Trophy, was on Monday named in Bengal's squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy beginning on Saturday. As reported by PTI earlier, Shami’s inclusion in the Bengal T20 squad is part of a fitness assessment ahead of a potential return to India's team for the latter half of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy five-Test series beginning in Perth on Friday.

Playing his first competitive match after a year, the 34-year-old, who underwent a surgery for Achilles tendon injury on his left leg, claimed a match haul of seven wickets and also excelled with the bat against Madhya Pradesh to help Bengal secure their first win of the season.

BCCI medical team and national selectors want Shami to play a few more competitive games in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy to check if his body is holding up after multiple games even if it's a white ball format tournament, as per sources.

Talented batsman Sudip Kumar Gharami was named Bengal captain. Bengal will begin their campaign against Punjab in their Group A match in Rajkot. Hyderabad, Meghalaya, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Bihar, Rajasthan, Punjab are the other teams in Group A. The final is slated in Bengaluru on December 15.

Squad

Sudip Kumar Gharami (C), Abishek Porel (wk), Sudip Chatterjee, Shahbaz Ahmed, Karan Lal, Writtick Chatterjee, Ritwick Roy Chowdhury, Shakir Habib Gandhi (wk), Ranjot Singh Khaira, Prayas Ray Barman, Agniv Pan (wk), Pradipta Pramanik, Saksham Chaudhary, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Porel, Mohammed Kaif, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Sayan Ghosh, Kanishk Seth and Soummyadip Mandal.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is the Opposition to ‘Bantenge To Katenge’ Part of a Larger Plan?
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Master Plan: From Maharashtra to UP
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal’s Waqf Property Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: Is ‘Vote Jihad’ a Reality in Maharashtra?
DNA Video
DNA: Naresh Meena Slaps Officer, Sparks Uproar in Tonk
DNA Video
DNA: Maryam Nawaz vs. Bhagwant Mann: The Pollution Blame Game
DNA Video
DNA: Owaisi’s “15-Minute” Politics Heats Up Again
DNA Video
DNA: Sajjad Nomani’s Appeal for Muslim Votes Sparks Debate
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court Halts Bulldozer Justice, Warns Officials
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Mobilizes in Maharashtra’s Muslim Areas for BJP Support
NEWS ON ONE CLICK