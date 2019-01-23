Mohammed Shami becomes fastest Indian bowler to reach 100 ODI wickets

Pacer Mohammed Shami on Wednesday became the fastest Indian bowler to claim 100 wickets in One-day Internationals, reaching the mark in the opening ODI of the five-match series against New Zealand at McLean Park, Napier.

The 28-year-old Indian achieved this feat while playing in just his 56th ODI match. The New Zealand opener was dismissed after scoring just five runs.

Shami's wicket number 100 was New Zealand opener Martin Guptill, who played onto his stumps a delivery that moved in after pitching on a good length.

With his brilliant opening burst at McLean Park, Shami continued his good showing in the limited-overs format, having impressed in Australia prior to this five-match ODI series.

Before Shami, Irfan Pathan reached the 100-wicket mark in 59 ODIs, while Zaheer Khan (65 matches), Ajit Agarkar (67) and Javagal Srinath (68) are the other Indian bowlers to complete a century of wickets in the quickest time.