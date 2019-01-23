हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami becomes fastest Indian bowler to reach 100 ODI wickets

Shami's wicket number 100 was New Zealand opener Martin Guptill, who played onto his stumps a delivery that moved in after pitching on a good length.

Mohammed Shami becomes fastest Indian bowler to reach 100 ODI wickets
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@BCCI

Pacer Mohammed Shami on Wednesday became the fastest Indian bowler to claim 100 wickets in One-day Internationals, reaching the mark in the opening ODI of the five-match series against New Zealand at McLean Park, Napier.

The 28-year-old Indian achieved this feat while playing in just his 56th ODI match. The New Zealand opener was dismissed after scoring just five runs. 

Shami's wicket number 100 was New Zealand opener Martin Guptill, who played onto his stumps a delivery that moved in after pitching on a good length. 

With his brilliant opening burst at McLean Park, Shami continued his good showing in the limited-overs format, having impressed in Australia prior to this five-match ODI series.

Before Shami, Irfan Pathan reached the 100-wicket mark in 59 ODIs, while Zaheer Khan (65 matches), Ajit Agarkar (67) and Javagal Srinath (68) are the other Indian bowlers to complete a century of wickets in the quickest time. 

 

 

Tags:
Mohammed ShamiIndia vs New ZealandCricketMartin GuptillNapierIrfan PathanZaheer KhanAjit AgarkarJavagal Srinath
Next
Story

Sarfraz Ahmed can land in trouble for alleged racist remarks against Andile Phehlukwayo

Must Watch

Top 25 News: Watch top 25 news stories of the day, January 23rd, 2019