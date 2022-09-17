NewsCricket
MOHAMMED SHAMI

Mohammed Shami can still be in India's T20 World Cup squad? BCCI official gives BIG hint - Check

Nevertheless, there is a piece of good news for Shami fans as a BCCI selection committee member has hinted that the India pacer can make comeback in the T20 World Cup squad.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Sep 17, 2022, 09:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau

One of the most talked about names since the selection of the 15-member squad by BCCI for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 is Mohammed Shami. He was certainly one of the biggest players to have dropped from the T20 World Cup. However, it was not a shocking decision as Shami had not played the T20I format ever since the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 where India made an early exit. Nevertheless, there is a piece of good news for Shami fans as a BCCI selection committee member has hinted that the India pacer can make comeback in the T20 World Cup squad.

“Someone who hasn’t played for 10 months in T20Is cannot be selected directly for T20 World Cup. There was a process that was followed. Harshal Patel made the most during his absence. And it cannot be overlooked. Had Harshal or Jasprit not recovered, Shami could have been selected. He too has to follow the process,” a selection committee member told InsideSport.

Earlier, discussing the exclusion on Hotstar, Aakash Chopra said that it was beyond him, why Shami had been excluded. "Why everybody has forgotten about Mohammed Shami is beyond me. He has performed well, his IPL numbers are great. I think if it was a race between Avesh Khan and Mohammed Shami, I will go with Mohammed Shami with my eyes closed. Nothing against Avesh, but I feel that Shami should have been given a chance with the new ball in the absence of a Jasprit Bumrah," said Aakash Chopra.

India Squad for T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players: Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar

