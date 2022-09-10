Mohammed Shami missing as Ashish Nehra announces India's T20 World Cup 2022 squad, check here

After a disastrous Asia Cup 2022 campaign, Rohit Sharma-led India will aim to bounce back in style in the upcoming T20Is vs Australia that starts on September 20 in Mohali. These 3 T20Is as well as the series vs South Africa will be the attempts for India to zero on in the squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 that is to be held in Australia in October-November. Former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra has come out with his own 15-man squad for the World Cup.

One big name missing in the squad is of Mohammed Shami, the Gujarat Titans bowler who played a big role in the team winning their maiden IPL title this year, a side that Nehra coached. The four pacers that Nehra picked in the squad are Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. However, Nehra said that Shami has not attracted attention from selectors because he is a Test specialist.

"One name comes in my mind and that is Mohammed Shami. Being a Test specialist, he hasn’t attracted that much focus from the selectors. And I am not saying this because I saw him up and close in Gujarat Titans," said Shami.

Ashish Nehra picks his India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2022:- (On ICC website)



Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja have been picked in T20 squad for World Cup as two spinners apart from one other spin-bowling veteran. "Not only Chahal and Jadeja are important, even Ravi Ashwin is also important. Even if he plays, he can make an impact," said Nehra.

As per Nehra, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli should be India's top 3 and Suryakumar Yadav should definitely be in the playing XI.

"SKY should be in the eleven because you then have an alternative to Rishabh Pant. You can swap the two—on 4 or 5," said Nehra.

Ashish Nehra’s 15-man India Squad for T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Dinesh Karthik, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Hooda.