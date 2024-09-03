Mohammed Shami Opens Up On Not Being First Choice Bowler In World Cups, 'They Never Thought Of Dropping Me Again...'

When the 2023 ODI World Cup kicked off, Mohammed Shami wasn't among the first-choice players for India. Despite his previous heroics, including a stellar 2019 World Cup campaign, Shami found himself on the periphery as the tournament began. However, as cricket often demonstrates, talent and opportunity frequently intertwine in surprising ways. Shami's journey took an unexpected turn during a crucial group-stage match against Bangladesh. An injury to Hardik Pandya thrust Shami into the limelight, and the right-arm pacer seized his chance with both hands. His performance was nothing short of sensational. Over the course of the tournament, Shami accumulated 24 wickets in seven matches, showcasing his prowess and proving why he remains one of India’s premier fast bowlers.

Despite the eventual disappointment of falling short of the World Cup title, Shami's impact was profound. His ability to deliver under pressure highlighted his resilience and skill, qualities that have consistently defined his career.

The Injury Struggle and Recovery

Post-World Cup, Shami faced a significant setback. A severe ankle injury during the tournament required surgery in February 2024, grounding him and leaving him on the sidelines. This period of recovery has been challenging, not just physically but mentally, as Shami worked diligently to regain full fitness.

In an interview at the recent CEAT Cricket Awards, Shami reflected on his career and the ups and downs he has faced. Speaking with anchor Mayanti Langer, he revealed insights into his journey, particularly his experiences with World Cup selections. Shami admitted that he had never been a first-choice pick in any of the three ODI World Cups he has participated in, but his performances have always warranted a spot once given the chance.

Shami's Resilience and the Path Forward

"I'm habitual to it, I think," Shami said during the interview. “In 2015, 2019, and 2023, I had the same start. When I was given a chance, the performances, thanks to god, they never thought of dropping me again. You can call it hard work, but I'm always ready for a chance. Only when you're ready can you prove yourself.”

Shami's statement reflects his unwavering commitment and readiness to rise to the occasion. His journey from being initially sidelined to becoming an indispensable part of the squad underlines his dedication and skill. The pacer’s preparedness to seize every opportunity has been a hallmark of his career, allowing him to bounce back and make significant contributions whenever called upon.