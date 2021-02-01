Mohammed Shami’s marriage on the rocks, wife Hasin Jahan takes THIS big step

It is a well-known fact that relations between Indian paceman Mohammed Shami and his wife Hasin Jahan are estranged for a few years now. Hasin Jahan gave further evidence of the fact that there is very little change of things improving between the couple after her latest step on social media.

In the past, Hasin Jahan has made some serious allegations against Shami, some even criminal in nature but most of them have proven to be untrue. However, through an Instagram post, Hasin Jahan made it clear that she and her daughter Aairah don’t have any place for Shami in their lives.

In the post, Shami’s daughter has been given surname of ‘Jahan’ instead of ‘Shami’.

The post hinted that things might be soon getting to their last stage between the couple. Even though, they aren't divorced yet, but Hasin Jahan has been staying separately with her daughter away from Shami. The case is still pending in the courts as many various details have of their personal lives became a thing on primetime in front of the citizens of the country.

Shami and Hasin Jahan got married in April 2014, and a few years later the latter has made many allegations on Shami ranging from him having affairs with several other women to serious charges of sexual assault.

This was Jahan's second marriage after she tied knot with Saifudden, her childhood love since 2002, in 2010. But the marriage couldn't continue for much longer and she separated from him in 2012.