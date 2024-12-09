Mohammed Shami To Make Comeback In IND vs AUS 3rd Test? Team India Captain Rohit Sharma Says THIS

The much-anticipated return of Mohammed Shami to the Test arena has hit another roadblock, raising concerns within Team India. With Shami’s playing kit already en route to Australia and his Australian visa prepared, the seasoned pacer's return to international cricket remains uncertain. India captain Rohit Sharma recently cast doubt on the pace spearhead’s participation in the upcoming 3rd Test against Australia, revealing that Shami has developed swelling in his knee once again after playing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) T20 competition.

Shami’s Return to the Test Arena in Jeopardy

Mohammed Shami’s potential comeback was eagerly anticipated by fans and experts alike, especially given the lackluster performance of India’s pace attack in the ongoing Test series. However, Rohit Sharma's comments regarding Shami’s physical condition have cast a shadow over his immediate return. According to the Indian captain, although Shami’s playing kit is ready and he had hoped to join the squad soon, the swelling in his knee has caused serious concerns.

Shami, who bowled 42 overs in a Ranji Trophy match in addition to playing seven T20 games in just 13 days, reported that his knee was problematic again. Despite being able to bowl short spells of four overs, the swelling has returned after each game, making it difficult for him to fully recover.

Rohit, speaking cautiously after the game, emphasized that Team India is closely monitoring Shami’s fitness. "We don’t want to risk sending Shami in without him being 100 percent fit. We want him to be at his best and not underperform due to injury," the captain remarked. He added that the final decision will be made by the National Cricket Academy’s (NCA) medical team, led by Dr. Nitin Patel, ensuring that Shami’s health takes precedence.

Team India’s Growing Desperation for Shami’s Return

With each passing match, Team India’s need for a fully fit Shami becomes more pressing. The Indian pace attack has struggled to replicate the same intensity and discipline seen in previous series, especially in the current pink-ball Test in Adelaide. While Jasprit Bumrah has shouldered much of the responsibility, the other pacers have been far from reliable.

Mohammad Siraj showed glimpses of his best, but the lack of depth in the bowling lineup has been evident. The backup pacers, Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy, failed to make a significant impact, with their lack of control and penetration starkly evident in the absence of a fully fit Shami. The pressure on Bumrah has only increased as a result, particularly following a slight injury scare during the Test.

A Glimmer of Hope: Shami’s Availability for the Final Two Tests

Despite the setbacks, there is still hope for Team India as Shami could potentially feature in the final two Tests of the series. According to a source close to the cricketer, the NCA fitness clearance for Shami is expected to be a mere formality after he completes his T20 commitments. His playing kit is already on its way to Australia, with the expectation that the veteran pacer will join the squad once he gets the green light from the NCA medical team.

Shami’s inclusion in the upcoming Tests would provide a much-needed boost to the Indian attack, offering a level of experience and skill that the team has sorely lacked in his absence. His partnership with Bumrah would undoubtedly be a formidable one, offering India a genuine chance to make a comeback in the series, particularly in the high-pressure Test matches ahead.