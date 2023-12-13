India's cricketing sensation, Mohammed Shami, has been nominated for the prestigious Arjuna Award, following his outstanding performance in the ICC World Cup 2023. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made a special request to the Sports Ministry to include Shami's name after he was initially overlooked for the honour. This recognition comes on the heels of his exceptional contribution to India's near-successful World Cup campaign.

Shami's Impactful World Cup Run

In a thrilling World Cup journey, Shami emerged as the leading wicket-taker with an impressive tally of 24 wickets in just seven outings. Despite being benched for the first four games, Shami seized the opportunity, showcasing his prowess with an average of just 5.26. His stellar performance played a crucial role in India's journey to the final, where they narrowly lost to Australia.

BCCI's Special Request

Sources reveal that the BCCI lobbied for Shami's inclusion in the Arjuna Award nominations, recognizing his exceptional skills and pivotal role in India's cricketing success. The board's request to the Sports Ministry underscores the significance of Shami's contributions, ensuring that his name rightfully graces the list of the country's second-highest sporting honour.

Record-Breaking Feats

Shami's 24-wicket haul included a historic best bowling performance of 7/57, setting a new record for the best bowling figures by an Indian in ODIs and World Cup tournaments. Notably, his standout performance of 5/18 against Sri Lanka contributed significantly to India's commanding victory, reaffirming his status as a cricketing force to be reckoned with.

Future Endeavors for Shami

As Shami basks in the glory of his Arjuna Award nomination, cricket enthusiasts eagerly anticipate his participation in India's upcoming two-match Test series against South Africa. The 33-year-old speedster is expected to play a pivotal role in the matches scheduled for December 26 in Centurion and January 3 in Cape Town.

Committee's Decision-Making Process

The Ministry has constituted a 12-member committee, headed by retired Supreme Court Justice AM Khanwilkar, to decide this year's sports awards, including the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award and the Arjuna Award. The committee comprises former international athletes, including hockey player Dhanraj Pillay, former cricketer Anjum Chopra, and others, ensuring a comprehensive evaluation of nominees.