Watch: Mohammed Siraj Ran Riot In Asia Cup 2023 Final Takes 4 Wickets In 1 Over, Video Goes Viral

In a breathtaking display of fast bowling, Mohammad Siraj ran riot in the Asia Cup 2023 Final between India and Sri Lanka, etching his name in cricketing history with a sensational spell that left the cricketing world stunned. Siraj's unparalleled prowess saw him claim five wickets in just 16 balls, decimating the Sri Lankan top order.

The historical over of Mohammad Siraj.....!!!



4 wickets in a single over. pic.twitter.com/aMd3cihLso — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 17, 2023

1st Wicket: Nissanka Departs

The opening salvo from Siraj was nothing short of spectacular. He drew first blood by trapping Pathum Nissanka, the Sri Lankan opener, in his web. A precise length delivery that nipped inwards forced Nissanka to play, but his edge was comfortably pouched by Ravindra Jadeja at backward point. With this dismissal, the pressure mounted on the hosts, and both Sri Lankan openers found themselves back in the hut. Nissanka departed for a mere 2 runs off 4 balls.

2nd Wicket: Samarawickrama's Early Exit

Sadeera Samarawickrama, who had been in scintillating form, was Siraj's next victim. The Indian pacer delivered an inswinging beauty that pitched fuller and skidded on, leaving Samarawickrama late in his shot. Playing the wrong line, he was struck in front of the middle, and the inevitable lbw decision was confirmed by ball tracking. A duck for the in-form batsman, and Sri Lanka's woes continued.

3rd Wicket: Asalanka Departs Cheaply

Charith Asalanka, the hero against Pakistan, fell without scoring, becoming Siraj's third victim in the over. A full delivery on off may have slightly stopped on the batter, causing Asalanka to mistime his drive, gifting a simple catch to Ishan Kishan at covers. Siraj's brilliance was sending shockwaves through the Sri Lankan camp.

4th Wicket: DDS's Casual Exit

The Sri Lankan woes were far from over as Dhananjaya de Silva became the fourth victim in the same over. DDS attempted a casual push at a wide outswinger, but his edge was comfortably caught by KL Rahul behind the stumps. Siraj was now on the verge of an extraordinary achievement, with four wickets already to his name within a single over.

5th Wicket: Shanaka's Stumps Shattered

The grand finale of Siraj's sensational over came with Dasun Shanaka's dismissal. Siraj bowled it full and wide before pushing a delivery full at the middle stump. The late movement completely bamboozled Shanaka, and his stumps were left in disarray. Siraj celebrated in style, completing a five-wicket haul in just 16 balls, a performance that would be etched in cricketing history.

Twitter Reaction

Cricket enthusiasts on Twitter erupted with excitement and awe as they bore witness to Mohammad Siraj's extraordinary performance. The platform was flooded with tweets, all echoing the same sentiment of amazement and admiration for the fast bowler's historic achievement. Tweets like "Siraj in the first 10 balls: 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, W, 0, W, W" and "Mohammad Siraj is unstoppable!! 2 wickets in an over - what a start to the Final.....!!!" painted a vivid picture of the electrifying atmosphere surrounding Siraj's phenomenal spell. As the cricketing world collectively celebrated, it became clear that Siraj's remarkable performance had left an indelible mark on the hearts of fans everywhere.

As the dust settled on Siraj's remarkable spell, the scorecard painted a grim picture for Sri Lanka. With just 17 runs on the board and six wickets down in a mere seven overs, it was a dire situation for the hosts. The Indian bowlers, led by Siraj and Bumrah, had completely dismantled the Sri Lankan batting lineup.

Siraj's extraordinary performance in the Asia Cup 2023 Final had not only put India on the brink of victory but had also etched his name in cricketing annals as one of the most devastating fast bowlers to grace the game. A performance that would be remembered for generations to come.