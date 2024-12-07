Mohammed Siraj’s Aggressive Celebration Triggers Travis Head In 2nd Test Against Australia, Netizens React

IND vs AUS: The second Test between India and Australia at the Adelaide Oval showcased not only high-quality cricket but also some heated on-field moments. On Day 2, during the second session, Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj dismissed Australia’s Travis Head, who had just scored a magnificent century. The dismissal was followed by a fiery verbal exchange between the two players, igniting a spark in an already intense match.

Head’s Fabulous Knock Ends With Drama

Travis Head walked in when Australia’s top order was struggling, and he immediately shifted gears with an aggressive counter-attacking innings. Dominating the Indian bowlers, Head brought up a stunning century, keeping the momentum firmly in Australia’s favor.

However, Siraj, who had been consistent with his lines and lengths, eventually got the breakthrough India desperately needed. A sharp delivery from Siraj resulted in an inside edge that crashed into the stumps, ending Head’s brilliant knock. As Head made his way back to the dressing room, Siraj offered what appeared to be a spirited send-off, which prompted a reaction from the Australian batter. A brief but intense verbal exchange followed, adding an extra layer of drama to the game.

Crowd Reactions and Social Media Debate

Mohammad Siraj needs to behave himself. Unnecessary aggression don’t make one a hero, performance does! — Rehan (@RRehaannn) December 7, 2024

triggered 1.5 nation with a sendoff. More than Aussies, its our own Indian fans who are crying over his aggression.



Head got triggered by a sendoff even after scoring 140



Those who wants hugs , kisses and cuddles on field rather than aggression and sledges,… pic.twitter.com/m54JwEMYEp Riseup Pant (@riseup_pant17) December 7, 2024

Siraj’s animated celebration was met with a mixed reaction from the Adelaide crowd, but it didn’t take long for the moment to go viral on social media. Fans rallied behind Siraj, defending his passionate display and emphasizing his right to celebrate after securing a crucial wicket in a high-stakes match.

Australia secured a strong first-innings lead of 157 runs on Day 2 of the second Test on Saturday. After bowling India out for just 180 on the opening day, Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head took charge with impressive performances. Labuschagne scored a solid half-century, while Head frustrated the Indian bowlers with a brilliant 140-run innings, putting Australia in control of the match.