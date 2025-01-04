Mohammed Siraj Snares Travis Head, Sam Konstas In Single Over On Day 2 Of Sydney Test - Watch

India’s star pacer Mohammed Siraj was seen tormenting the Australian batters on the second day of the fifth Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney on Saturday. The right-hand pacer started the day on a good note as he kept bowling outside the off stump, creating problems for the Australian batters. After a while, Siraj got a result as he scalped the wicket of Sam Konstas’, who was caught by Yashasvi Jaiswal at gully.

Three balls after Konstas’ wicket, Siraj wreaked havoc by picking up the wicket of Travis Head as he edged the delivery and got caught at second slip. Australia were reeling at 39/4 in 12 overs.

After the second day started, India’s stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah provided his team with a great start as he snared Marnus Labuschagne for 2. India’s star pacer recorded the most wickets by an Indian bowler in a Test series in Australia, surpassing legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi in the list, who had taken 31 wickets from five matches during the 1977-78 series.

Earlier, India’s skipper Rohit Sharma said that he will not be retiring anytime soon. His statement came after the skipper opted out from the fifth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in Sydney.

"I stood down, that is what I would say," Rohit told Star Sports during the Lunch break on Day 2 of the Sydney Test. The Indian skipper dissected why he did not take part in the fifth Test against Australia. He said that he spoke to head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar about his thought process.

"The chat that I had with coach and selectors was that I'm not scoring runs, we need players in form. Simple fact: you can't carry out-of-form players for too long. It was my duty to inform the coach and selector about my thoughts. They said, 'You've been playing for a long time, you take the call'. It was a difficult choice but for the team's sake it was the right decision to take the team forward. I took the decision after coming to Sydney. We just got two days, one was New Year's, didn't want to tell the selectors about this during the New Year. I tried a lot but nothing was happening so it was important for me to step aside," he said.