In a surprising turn of events, former South African fast bowler Morne Morkel has stepped down as the bowling coach of the Pakistan Men's team. Morkel, who had joined on a six-month contract in June, leaves a void that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will soon address. Morkel's journey with the Pakistan team began with a two-match Test series in Sri Lanka, where the men in green emerged victorious. The tall and experienced fast bowler brought a wealth of knowledge and skills to the team, hoping to bolster their pace attack. However, his stint was marked by challenges, culminating in a rather unexpected decision to resign.

Pakistan cricket in the last 2 weeks:



- Inzamam Ul Haq resigns as Pakistan chief selector.



- Pakistan knocked out in the group stage of World Cup 2023.



- Morne Morkel resigns as Pakistan bowling coach. pic.twitter.com/L8o8epqxsH — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 13, 2023

Reasons Behind the Resignation

The resignation comes on the heels of Pakistan's disappointing performance in the 2023 ODI World Cup. With the team failing to qualify for the knockouts, questions were raised about the overall strategy and individual player performances. Morkel, in a statement, did not specify the reasons behind his departure, leaving fans and cricket enthusiasts speculating about the internal dynamics within the coaching staff.

PCB's Next Move

The PCB, in a press release, acknowledged Morkel's resignation and assured that a replacement would be announced "in due course." The timing of this decision, just before the upcoming three-match Test series against Australia, adds an additional layer of complexity to Pakistan's preparations.

Morkel's Impact on Pakistan's Bowling Line-Up

During his tenure, Morkel oversaw a mix of successes and challenges. The fast bowlers showed promise in the series against Afghanistan and the early stages of the Asia Cup, highlighting their potential. However, the World Cup campaign exposed vulnerabilities in the team's fast bowling department, a point emphasized by cricket legends like Wasim Akram.

Looking Ahead

As Pakistan gears up for the tour of Australia in December, the spotlight is on the PCB's decision for Morkel's successor. The new bowling coach will inherit a team striving for a resurgence, aiming to rectify the shortcomings highlighted in the recent World Cup.