Morrisville Samp Army vs Chennai Braves Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Match No. 13 Preview, Dream11, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch MSA vs CB T10 match online and on TV?

Chennai Braves will lock horns with Morrisville Samp Army in match no. 13 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 on Sunday (November 27) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Samp Army will look to carry their winning form as they are undefeated in the tournament so far. First they defeated the Bangla Tigers and then the Delhi Bulls. Sheldon Cottrell will the player to look out for in this contest as he has been in good form.

Here's everything you need to know about T10 League clash between Morrisville Samp Army vs Chennai Braves:

When will the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 match Morrisville Samp Army vs Chennai Braves start?

The match between Morrisville Samp Army vs Chennai Braves will be played on November 27, Sunday.

Where will the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 match Morrisville Samp Army vs Chennai Braves be played?

The Morrisville Samp Army vs Chennai Braves fixture will be hosted at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time will the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 match Morrisville Samp Army vs Chennai Braves begin?

The match will begin at 7:45 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Morrisville Samp Army vs Chennai Braves match?

Morrisville Samp Army vs Chennai Braves match will be televised on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Morrisville Samp Army vs Chennai Braves match?

Morrisville Samp Army vs Chennai Braves match is available to be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Morrisville Samp Army vs Chennai Braves Dream11 prediction

Keepers of wickets: V Aravind

Batters: LJ Evans, C Munro, Hazratullah Zazai, and Evin Lewis (C).

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan (VC), Ben Cutting, Brathwaite

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, OP Stone, and Sabir Rao