Motera Stadium: A look at matches played here before reconstruction

The Sardar Patel Gujarat Stadium, popularly known as Motera Stadium, in Ahmedabad will soon emerge as the largest stadium in the world following its inauguration.

With a seating capacity of 49,000, the Motera Stadium was initially built in 1982 and had hosted its first match between India and West Indies in the same year.

However, the Motera Stadium has been rebuilt completely in the last two years at an estimated cost of ₹700 crore following the demolishing of the old one.

The redeveloped stadium complex is spread across over 64 acres and has a capacity to accommodate 1.10 lakh spectators.

Before being revamped, the Sardar Patel Stadium had hosted 23 ODIs, 1 T20I and 12 Tests. It saw some of the most historic moments in the cricket history such as former Indian skipper amassing 10,000 runs in Tests and legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar score his first double ton in Tests against New Zealand.

Take a look at the complete list of matches played here before reconstruction:

Test

Team 1 Team 2 Winner Margin Match Date India West Indies West Indies 138 runs Nov 12-16, 1983 India Pakistan drawn Mar 4-9, 1987 Test # 1071 India Sri Lanka India inns & 17 runs Feb 8-12, 1994 India South Africa India 64 runs Nov 20-23, 1996 India New Zealand drawn Oct 29-Nov 2, 1999 Test # 1465 India England drawn Dec 11-15, 2001 Test # 1575 India New Zealand drawn Oct 8-12, 2003 Test # 1660 India Sri Lanka India 259 runs Dec 18-22, 2005 India South Africa South Africa inns & 90 runs Apr 3-5, 2008 India Sri Lanka drawn Nov 16-20, 2009 Test # 1933 India New Zealand drawn Nov 4-8, 2010 Test # 1974 India England India 9 wickets Nov 15-19, 2012

ODI

Team 1 Team 2 Winner Margin Match Date India Australia Australia 7 wickets Oct 5, 1984 India Australia India 52 runs Oct 5, 1986 India Zimbabwe India 7 wickets Oct 26, 1987 India West Indies West Indies 2 runs Jan 7, 1988 ODI # 489 India Sri Lanka India 6 runs Oct 22, 1989 India England cancelled Jan 16, 1993 India West Indies West Indies 69 runs Nov 16, 1993 England New Zealand New Zealand 11 runs Feb 14, 1996 Australia Zimbabwe Australia 13 runs Apr 3, 1998 India Zimbabwe India 61 runs Dec 5, 2000 India West Indies India 5 wickets Nov 15, 2002 India Pakistan Pakistan 3 wickets Apr 12, 2005 India Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 5 wickets Nov 6, 2005 West Indies Zimbabwe West Indies 9 wickets Oct 8, 2006 Sri Lanka Zimbabwe Sri Lanka 144 runs Oct 10, 2006 South Africa Sri Lanka South Africa 78 runs Oct 24, 2006 India West Indies West Indies 3 wickets Oct 26, 2006 England West Indies England 3 wickets Oct 28, 2006 India South Africa South Africa 90 runs Feb 27, 2010 Australia Zimbabwe Australia 91 runs Feb 21, 2011 New Zealand Zimbabwe New Zealand 10 wickets Mar 4, 2011 India Australia India 5 wickets Mar 24, 2011 India West Indies West Indies 16 runs Dec 5, 2011 India Sri Lanka India 6 wickets Nov 6, 2014

T20I

Team 1 Team 2 Winner Margin Match Date India Pakistan India 11 runs Dec 28, 2012

The new stadium consists of two large seating tiers, each having an approximate general admission seat capacity of 50,000 and a huge single patron concourse with 360-degree views of the field.

The redeveloped stadium comprises of 76 corporate boxes, four dressing rooms, an Olympic size swimming pool, three practice grounds, an indoor cricket academy, and a parking area. The parking lot is expected to have the capacity to accommodate up to 3,000 cars and about 10,000 two-wheelers.