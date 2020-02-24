Motera Stadium: A look at matches played here before reconstruction

The Sardar Patel Gujarat Stadium, popularly known as Motera Stadium, in Ahmedabad will soon emerge as the largest stadium in the world following its inauguration.
With a seating capacity of 49,000, the Motera Stadium was initially built in 1982 and had hosted its first match between India and West Indies in the same year.
However, the Motera Stadium has been rebuilt completely in the last two years at an estimated cost of ₹700 crore following the demolishing of the old one.
The redeveloped stadium complex is spread across over 64 acres and has a capacity to accommodate 1.10 lakh spectators.
Before being revamped, the Sardar Patel Stadium had hosted 23 ODIs, 1 T20I and 12 Tests. It saw some of the most historic moments in the cricket history such as former Indian skipper amassing 10,000 runs in Tests and legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar score his first double ton in Tests against New Zealand.
Take a look at the complete list of matches played here before reconstruction:
Test
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Winner
|Margin
|Match Date
|India
|West Indies
|West Indies
|138 runs
|Nov 12-16, 1983
|India
|Pakistan
|drawn
|Mar 4-9, 1987
|Test # 1071
|India
|Sri Lanka
|India
|inns & 17 runs
|Feb 8-12, 1994
|India
|South Africa
|India
|64 runs
|Nov 20-23, 1996
|India
|New Zealand
|drawn
|Oct 29-Nov 2, 1999
|Test # 1465
|India
|England
|drawn
|Dec 11-15, 2001
|Test # 1575
|India
|New Zealand
|drawn
|Oct 8-12, 2003
|Test # 1660
|India
|Sri Lanka
|India
|259 runs
|Dec 18-22, 2005
|India
|South Africa
|South Africa
|inns & 90 runs
|Apr 3-5, 2008
|India
|Sri Lanka
|drawn
|Nov 16-20, 2009
|Test # 1933
|India
|New Zealand
|drawn
|Nov 4-8, 2010
|Test # 1974
|India
|England
|India
|9 wickets
|Nov 15-19, 2012
ODI
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Winner
|Margin
|Match Date
|India
|Australia
|Australia
|7 wickets
|Oct 5, 1984
|India
|Australia
|India
|52 runs
|Oct 5, 1986
|India
|Zimbabwe
|India
|7 wickets
|Oct 26, 1987
|India
|West Indies West Indies
|2 runs
|Jan 7, 1988
|ODI # 489
|India
|Sri Lanka
|India
|6 runs
|Oct 22, 1989
|India
|England
|cancelled
|Jan 16, 1993
|India
|West Indies
|West Indies
|69 runs
|Nov 16, 1993
|England
|New Zealand
|New Zealand
|11 runs
|Feb 14, 1996
|Australia
|Zimbabwe
|Australia
|13 runs
|Apr 3, 1998
|India
|Zimbabwe
|India
|61 runs
|Dec 5, 2000
|India
|West Indies
|India
|5 wickets
|Nov 15, 2002
|India
|Pakistan
|Pakistan
|3 wickets
|Apr 12, 2005
|India
|Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka
|5 wickets
|Nov 6, 2005
|West Indies
|Zimbabwe
|West Indies
|9 wickets
|Oct 8, 2006
|Sri Lanka
|Zimbabwe
|Sri Lanka
|144 runs
|Oct 10, 2006
|South Africa
|Sri Lanka
|South Africa
|78 runs
|Oct 24, 2006
|India
|West Indies
|West Indies
|3 wickets
|Oct 26, 2006
|England
|West Indies
|England
|3 wickets
|Oct 28, 2006
|India
|South Africa
|South Africa
|90 runs
|Feb 27, 2010
|Australia
|Zimbabwe
|Australia
|91 runs
|Feb 21, 2011
|New Zealand
|Zimbabwe
|New Zealand
|10 wickets
|Mar 4, 2011
|India
|Australia
|India
|5 wickets
|Mar 24, 2011
|India
|West Indies
|West Indies
|16 runs
|Dec 5, 2011
|India
|Sri Lanka
|India
|6 wickets
|Nov 6, 2014
|
T20I
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Winner
|Margin
|Match Date
|India
|Pakistan
|India
|11 runs
|Dec 28, 2012
The new stadium consists of two large seating tiers, each having an approximate general admission seat capacity of 50,000 and a huge single patron concourse with 360-degree views of the field.
The redeveloped stadium comprises of 76 corporate boxes, four dressing rooms, an Olympic size swimming pool, three practice grounds, an indoor cricket academy, and a parking area. The parking lot is expected to have the capacity to accommodate up to 3,000 cars and about 10,000 two-wheelers.