Motera Stadium

Motera Stadium: A look at matches played here before reconstruction

The Sardar Patel Gujarat Stadium, popularly known as Motera Stadium, in Ahmedabad will soon emerge as the largest stadium in the world following its inauguration. 

Image Credits: M/S Populous website

With a seating capacity of 49,000, the Motera Stadium was initially built in 1982 and had hosted its first match between India and West Indies in the same year. 

However, the Motera Stadium has been rebuilt completely in the last two years at an estimated cost of ₹700 crore following the demolishing of the old one.

The redeveloped stadium complex is spread across over 64 acres and has a capacity to accommodate 1.10 lakh spectators.

Before being revamped, the Sardar Patel Stadium had hosted 23 ODIs, 1 T20I and 12 Tests. It saw some of the most historic moments in the cricket history such as former Indian skipper amassing 10,000 runs in Tests and legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar score his first double ton in Tests against New Zealand. 

Take a look at the complete list of matches played here before reconstruction:

Test 

Team 1 Team 2 Winner Margin Match Date
India West Indies West Indies 138 runs Nov 12-16, 1983
India Pakistan drawn Mar 4-9, 1987 Test # 1071
India Sri Lanka India inns & 17 runs Feb 8-12, 1994
India South Africa India 64 runs Nov 20-23, 1996
India New Zealand drawn Oct 29-Nov 2, 1999 Test # 1465
India England drawn Dec 11-15, 2001 Test # 1575
India New Zealand drawn Oct 8-12, 2003 Test # 1660
India Sri Lanka India 259 runs Dec 18-22, 2005
India South Africa South Africa inns & 90 runs Apr 3-5, 2008
India Sri Lanka drawn Nov 16-20, 2009 Test # 1933
India New Zealand drawn Nov 4-8, 2010 Test # 1974
India England India 9 wickets Nov 15-19, 2012

ODI

Team 1 Team 2 Winner Margin Match Date  
India Australia Australia 7 wickets Oct 5, 1984  
India Australia India 52 runs Oct 5, 1986  
India Zimbabwe India 7 wickets Oct 26, 1987  
India West Indies West Indies 2 runs Jan 7, 1988 ODI # 489  
India Sri Lanka India 6 runs Oct 22, 1989  
India England cancelled   Jan 16, 1993  
India West Indies West Indies 69 runs Nov 16, 1993  
England New Zealand New Zealand 11 runs Feb 14, 1996  
Australia Zimbabwe Australia 13 runs Apr 3, 1998  
India Zimbabwe India 61 runs Dec 5, 2000  
India West Indies India 5 wickets Nov 15, 2002  
India Pakistan Pakistan 3 wickets Apr 12, 2005  
India Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 5 wickets Nov 6, 2005  
West Indies Zimbabwe West Indies 9 wickets Oct 8, 2006  
Sri Lanka Zimbabwe Sri Lanka 144 runs Oct 10, 2006  
South Africa Sri Lanka South Africa 78 runs Oct 24, 2006  
India West Indies West Indies 3 wickets Oct 26, 2006  
England West Indies England 3 wickets Oct 28, 2006  
India South Africa South Africa 90 runs Feb 27, 2010  
Australia Zimbabwe Australia 91 runs Feb 21, 2011  
New Zealand Zimbabwe New Zealand 10 wickets Mar 4, 2011  
India Australia India 5 wickets Mar 24, 2011  
India West Indies West Indies 16 runs Dec 5, 2011  
India Sri Lanka India 6 wickets Nov 6, 2014

 

T20I

Team 1 Team 2 Winner Margin Match Date
India Pakistan India 11 runs Dec 28, 2012

The new stadium consists of two large seating tiers, each having an approximate general admission seat capacity of 50,000 and a huge single patron concourse with 360-degree views of the field.

The redeveloped stadium comprises of 76 corporate boxes, four dressing rooms, an Olympic size swimming pool, three practice grounds, an indoor cricket academy, and a parking area. The parking lot is expected to have the capacity to accommodate up to 3,000 cars and about 10,000 two-wheelers.

