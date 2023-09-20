Mrs Yuzvendra Chahal Dhanashree Verma Dances With Ranveer Singh In ODI World Cup 2023 Theme Song; Fans React

India's leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been dropped from the ODI World Cup 2023 squad that was announced on September 3. However, his wife Dhanashree Verma has managed to become a part of the World Cup anthem song that was launched on Wednesday, September 20. The song called 'Dil Jashna Boley' features many social media influencers including Dhanashree. The song also includes the likes of content creator Nick, Vlogger Flyind Beast among others.

Ranveer Singh is the biggest star who taps on the beat of the song, which has been composed by famed musician Pritam and written by Shloke Lal, and Saaveri Verma while the rap is done by Charan.

There are many singers who have given their voice to the song. They are: "Pritam, Nakash Aziz, Sreerama Chandra, Amit Mishra, Jonita Gandhi, AKASA, Charan.

Dhanashree's presence in the anthem has surprised the fans, who are praising her for being as good as Ranveer in the song.

Coming to Yuzvendra, he was dropped from thr Asia Cup squad and was later ignored for the World Cup as well. One of the reasons behind his sacking was the constant rise of other wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav and Chahal's lack of batting skills. Kuldeep has been among wickets in ODIs for the last one year, winning the trust of the management. Team India are looking for bowling all-rounders or bowlers who can at least bat a little. Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel were picked in the side for the same reason.

Kuldeep is no mug with the bat and will come to bat at the fall of seventh wicket. With Axar getting injured in Asia Cup, the name of Chahal is still not being discussed as replacement player because of the same reason. Rohit told the press after India won the Asia Cup that he is constantly in touch with off-spinners R Ashwin and Washington Sundar over the phone. Rohit and selectors picked Axar in the initial squad but he if is injured, then Ashwin or Sundar could be roped in.

Ashwin and Sundar both feature in the squad for the ODIs vs Australia, that starts on September 22.