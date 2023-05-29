MS Dhoni All Set To Play His 250th And Last Match In The IPL 2023 Final Between Gujarat Titans And Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni is all set to play his 250th and probably his last match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the IPL 2023 Final between Gujarat Titans (GT) and CSK heads into a reserve day on Monday due to incessant on Sunday. Fans on social media have already started coming this to his final international appearance – the 2019 ODI World Cup semifinal against New Zealand – which also ended on a ‘Reserve Day’ with Team India bowing out in spite of Dhoni’s half-century.

A little over a year after that World Cup semifinal loss, Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020. However, the former Indian skipper has continued to play for CSK since then – leading the team to the IPL 2021 title. However, speculation is rife that Dhoni might well be playing his landmark 250th and final match on Monday – whatever the result of the game.

CSK players like Devon Conway and Tushar Deshpande have already started posting to tributes to their skipper Dhoni on Sunday, which presumably was the final day in his CSK captain’s IPL career but rain had the final say.

In 249 matches in IPL so far, Dhoni has scored 5,082 runs at an average of 39.09 with 24 fifties and a best of 84 not out with a strike-rate of 135.96. Prasanna Agoram, Indian analyst, who famously worked with the South African national team as well as Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals team, dropped a major hint in this regard.

“Looks like the final number will be 250 according to the close sources #IPL2023Final,” Prasanna tweeted.

Before Dhoni, CSK star batter Ambati Rayudu announced that the IPL 2023 final against the Gujarat Titans will be his last match in the cash-rich league on Sunday. During his stellar career, Rayudu played for two champion teams – Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Chennai Super Kings. He is eyeing his sixth IPL title tonight against the Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat team.

“2 great teams mi nd csk,204 matches,14 seasons,11 playoffs,8 finals,5 trophies.hopefully 6th tonight. It’s been quite a journey.I have decided that tonight’s final is going to be my last game in the Ipl.i truly hav enjoyed playing this great tournament.Thank u all. No u turn,” tweeted Ambati Rayudu.

The IPL 2023 Final will now take on a Reserve Day on Monday for this first-time ever in it’s history as incessant rain washed out place on Sunday.