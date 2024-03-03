trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2726931
MS Dhoni And Dwayne Bravo Charm Fans With Dandiya Moves At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Party

The convergence of such cricketing legends added to the glitz and glamour of the occasion, making it a memorable affair for all in attendance.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 03, 2024, 09:18 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Legendary cricketers MS Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo added a touch of cricketing flair to the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The star-studded affair saw the who's who of cricket, Bollywood, corporate, and political circles coming together to celebrate the joyous occasion. In a delightful moment captured on social media, former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni, accompanied by his wife Sakshi, showcased his dancing skills as he indulged in the traditional Gujarati dance form of Dandiya. Joining him was the ever-charismatic Dwayne Bravo, known for his flamboyant style both on and off the cricket field. The duo's energetic performance quickly went viral, captivating fans worldwide.

Star-Studded Affair

The pre-wedding bash was nothing short of a spectacle, with luminaries such as Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Rashid Khan, Nicholas Pooran, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, and Trent Boult gracing the event with their presence. The convergence of such cricketing legends added to the glitz and glamour of the occasion, making it a memorable affair for all in attendance.

MS Dhoni's Return to Action

Amidst the celebrations, anticipation looms large as fans eagerly await MS Dhoni's return to action in the upcoming cricketing season. Despite battling a serious knee injury, Dhoni's leadership steered the Chennai Super Kings to their fifth title in 2023, underscoring his indomitable spirit and unwavering commitment to the sport. Speculation regarding Dhoni's retirement from the Indian Premier League was put to rest by his childhood friend Paramjit Singh, who affirmed that the cricketing maestro is poised to grace the field for at least two more seasons, much to the delight of his legion of fans.

