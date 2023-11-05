trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2684408
'MS Dhoni And I Are Not Close Friends', Yuvraj Singh's Big Statement Goes Viral; WATCH

Yuvraj and Dhoni contributed immensely in building Indian cricket. They played many partnerships together. But Yuvraj said that he and Dhoni were never great friends off the field.

'MS Dhoni And I Are Not Close Friends', Yuvraj Singh's Big Statement Goes Viral; WATCH Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni. (Image: X)

Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni won many cricke games and tournaments for India together. One of them was the 2011 World Cup where Yuvraj finished as the Player of the tournament but Dhoni played the match-winning knock in the final. Who can forget the visuals of the 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa. Or the 2005-06 tour of Pakistan when the two pulled off a couple of chances together. However, despite such many memories, rumours of Yuvraj and Dhoni not being the best of friends used to float. Yuvraj's father Yograj Singh's rant on Dhoni being a selfish leader would also do rounds of social media every now and then. 

Yuvraj while speaking on a podcast has finally broken the silence on his relationship with the Indian captain. He said that Dhoni and he are not close friends but that does not mean they did not give their 100 percent on the field while representing their countries. Yuvraj also admitted that there would be times when he and MS Dhoni won't agree on various topics, especially when Dhoni was captain and he was the deputy. 

"Me and Mahi are not close friends. We were friends because of cricket, we played together. Mahi's lifestyle was very different from me, so we were never close friends, we were only friends because of cricket. When me and Mahi went on the ground, we gave more than 100% to our country. In that, he was captain, I was vice-captain. When I came into the team, I was 4 years junior. When you are captain and vice-captain, there will be decision differences," said Yuvraj on TRS Clips.

Yuvraj said that Dhoni would sometimes made decisions he did not like. But there came a time when Yuvraj needed Dhoni's advice and that was at the fag end of his career in 2018-19. The stylish left-handed batter said that he had reached out to Dhoni for an advice on his retirement and whether the selectors were interested in him or not.

"Sometimes he made decisions I didn't like, sometimes I made decisions he didn't like. That happens in every team. When I was at the end of my career, when I wasn't getting the right picture about my career, I asked him for advice. He was the guy who told me that the selection committee is not looking you right now. I was like, at least I got to know the real picture. This is just before 2019 World Cup. That is the reality," he said.

