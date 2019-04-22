close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2019

MS Dhoni becomes first Indian to hit 200 IPL sixes

Dhoni achieved this feat during his sensational 84-run knock in Sunday`s game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) which CSK lost by only one run.   

MS Dhoni becomes first Indian to hit 200 IPL sixes
Image Credits: PTI

Bengaluru: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni has become the first Indian batsman to hit 200 sixes in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Dhoni achieved this feat during his sensational 84-run knock in Sunday`s game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) which CSK lost by only one run. 

Chasing 162, CSK managed to score 160/8 in their full quota of 20 overs, thus succumbing to their second consecutive loss in the ongoing IPL.

Dhoni hit five fours and seven sixes during the course of his 48-ball inning, thus taking his overall IPL tally of maximums to 203. In the ongoing edition, the 37-year-old has so far hit 17 sixes. 

Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina are next best Indian batsman in the list with both boasting of 190 sixes each in the IPL. RCB skipper Virat Kohli is not too far behind with 186 maximums to his name.

Overall, Chris Gayle has hit the maximum number of sixes in the IPL with a boasting number of 323, followed by AB de Villiers who has hit 204 maximums in the T20 tournament. Dhoni is third in the list. 

Tags:
IPL 2019MS DhoniChennaiChris GayleBangaloreVirat Kohli
Next
Story

IPL 2019, Delhi vs Rajasthan: Latest Updates

Must Watch

PT12M17S

Taal Thok Ke: Pakistan’s nuclear bombs are not kept for Eid says Mehbooba Mufti