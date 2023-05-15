MS Dhoni Behind Anuj Rawat's No Look Run Out? RCB Wicket-Keeper Used CSK Captain Signed Gloves For Acrobatic Effort - Pic Goes Viral

In an important clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL 2023, RCB emerged victorious with a commanding 112-run win. The match took place on Sunday, May 14, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Both teams were in desperate need of a win to boost their chances of qualifying for the playoffs. RCB's dominant performance saw them dismiss RR for a paltry 59 runs, which now stands as the third-lowest total in IPL history.

RCB captain Faf du Plessis continued his excellent form and led the team's batting charge with a solid knock of 55 runs. Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell also made a significant contribution, scoring 54 runs. Anuj Rawat, who was entrusted with the wicketkeeping duties in place of Dinesh Karthik, played a crucial cameo of 29 not out from just 11 balls in the final overs.

Anuj Rawat played with Dhoni's signed gloves __ pic.twitter.com/Cl1fjCVB6q — ______________ (@Itzshreyas07) May 14, 2023

__ ___ ____!



The Anuj Rawat direct-hit that left everyone in disbelief __



Check out the dismissal here _ #TATAIPL | #RRvRCB pic.twitter.com/2GWC5P0nYP — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 14, 2023

Rawat, a Delhi-based cricketer, showcased his skills behind the stumps during the match. Apart from his batting exploits, he made his presence felt with two remarkable fielding moments. First, he took a brilliant catch to dismiss RR captain Sanju Samson, and then he executed a stunning no-look run-out to dismiss Ravichandran Ashwin. Rawat intercepted a throw from Mohammed Siraj and, without looking at the stumps, hit them directly to catch Ashwin short of his crease, resulting in a diamond duck for the off-spinner.

Rawat's exceptional performance earned him praise from fans on social media, who were particularly intrigued by his wicketkeeping gloves adorned with the autograph of legendary cricketer MS Dhoni. The images of his gloves quickly went viral on the internet.

With their victory over RR, RCB secured their sixth win in 12 matches of the IPL 2023 season. Currently occupying the fifth position in the points table, they have amassed a total of 12 points. This victory significantly enhances their chances of qualifying for the playoffs as they strive to clinch their maiden IPL title.