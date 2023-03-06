In less than four weeks' time, the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to begin, marking the return of the home-and-away format for the first time since the conclusion of the 2019 edition. The previous three editions of the IPL were played at selected venues due to logistical reasons and the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament is known for being the world’s most popular franchise cricket tournament, making this year’s edition even more special for players and fans alike.

The defending champions, Gujarat Titans, will host MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in the opening match on March 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. After finishing second to last in the 2022 edition and only winning four out of their 14 matches, the four-time winners are looking to make a comeback and repeat their 2021 victory. The Chennai-based team has already begun preparations for the IPL with a training camp at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai, which includes players like skipper Dhoni, senior batter Ajinkya Rahane, and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Social media platforms are full of videos of the CSK players, including Dhoni, training hard for the upcoming season. A video of Dhoni dancing down the track and smashing big sixes was trending a couple of days ago, and now another video of him rolling his arms and bowling is doing the rounds. Dhoni, who is primarily a wicketkeeper-batter, has even bowled in international cricket and has a wicket to his name. During the 2009 ICC Champions Trophy match between India and West Indies, he dismissed Caribbean batter Travis Dowlin.

The return of the home-and-away format is expected to add more excitement to the tournament, and fans are eagerly awaiting the start of the IPL. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the IPL has managed to stay true to its reputation as one of the most-watched cricket leagues in the world, providing entertainment to millions of fans worldwide. With teams like the Chennai Super Kings gearing up for the tournament, it promises to be another action-packed season full of surprises, upsets, and thrilling moments.