MS Dhoni builds a snowman with daughter Ziva at picturesque hill station--Watch

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is making the most of his lengthy sabbatical from the game. From serving the Indian Army to spending some quality time with his family, the wicketkeeper-batsman is definitely enjoying his break from all the formats of cricket.

Recently, the 38-year-old was seen enjoying the chilly winter season at a hill station with wife Sakshi Dhoni and daughter Ziva.

Sakshi took to her official Instagram handle and shared a video wherein Dhoni and their daughter Ziva can seen making a snowman at the picturesque location.

"Holiday mode !," Sakshi wrote along with the video.

Later, Dhoni also took to his social media handle and posted a video of Ziva in which the little munchkin was seen playing guitar.

"Snow brings the best out of her," Dhoni captioned the Instagram post along with the video.

Dhoni has been on an indefinite break since India's semi-final exit at the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup at the hands of New Zealand.

He missed series against South Africa, Bangladesh and West Indies before he was also not named in the Indian squad for ongoing three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka and ODIs against Australia.

The experienced wicketkeeper-batsman is likely to make a return to the game for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2020 edition of the Indian Super League (ISL), which is slated to take place from March 29 to May 17, 2020.