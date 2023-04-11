MS Dhoni Can't Stop Laughing As Dwayne Bravo Runs For His Life During A Prank, Video Goes Viral - Watch

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has been the team to watch out for in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023), and it's not hard to see why. With stalwarts like MS Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo, they have been a force to reckon with over the years. Although Bravo has retired from the IPL and now serves as a bowling coach for CSK, Dhoni continues to lead the side with great aplomb. Recently, in an event, which was graced by all the CSK players. During the event, Bravo and Dhoni were seen sitting next to each other on the stage. The incident that followed drew laughter from everyone in the audience. A video of the incident was shared on CSK's official Instagram handle with the caption, "What's the DJ’s favourite genre? POP Music."

In the video, a magician is seen tying a balloon to a stick and giving it to Dhoni, who held it while Bravo tried to capture the moment. With his trademark "captain cool" expression, Dhoni played along when the magician pulled off the hilarious prank.

CSK has had a good start to IPL 2023, having won two of their three matches so far. Despite losing their first match against Gujarat Titans (GT), Dhoni has marshalled his troops brilliantly. In the first three matches, he has turned back the clock while batting lower down the order.

In the first game against GT, the 42-year-old scored a quick-fire 14 off 7 balls, including a six and a four. He followed it up with another cameo against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the next game, smashing Mark Wood for two back-to-back sixes before getting dismissed.

CSK's next match is against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. With two wins out of three, the former champions are currently placed fifth in the points table.

It is worth noting that this could be Dhoni's last season playing for CSK. However, he has shown no signs of slowing down, and his leadership and contributions to the team are as important as ever. As always, CSK fans will be eagerly watching and hoping for their team's continued success in the tournament.