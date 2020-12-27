हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
ICC

MS Dhoni chosen as skipper of ICC's men's ODI, T20I teams of decade, Virat Kohli captains Test side; check playing XIs

In ICC Men's T20I Team of the decade, there were four Indians including MSD.

File Photo (Twitter/@imVkohli)

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday (December 27, 2020) chose India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the skipper for men's ODI and T20I teams of the decade.

Besides MSD, Indian current skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma also featured in the ICC Men's ODI team of the decade.

In ICC Men's T20I Team of the decade, there were four Indians including MSD namely Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah. Virat Kohli has also been picked up to lead the ICC Men's Test Team of the decade, where he also has his fellow teammate R Ashwin.

See the ICC Men's ODI team of the decade:

1. Rohit Sharma.
2. David Warner.
3. Virat Kohli.
4. AB De Villiers.
5. Shakib Al Hasan.
6. MS Dhoni (C) (WK).
7. Ben Stokes.
8. Mitchell Starc.
9. Trent Boult.
10. Imran Tahir.
11. Lasith Malinga.

See the ICC Men's T20I Team of the decade:

1. Rohit Sharma.
2. Chris Gayle.
3. Aaron Finch.
4. Virat Kohli.
5. AB De Villiers.
6. Glenn Maxwell.
7. MS Dhoni (C) (WK).
8. Kieron Pollard.
9. Rashid Khan.
10. Jasprit Bumrah.
11. Lasith Malinga.

List of ICC Men's Test Team of the decade:

1. Alastair Cook.
2. David Warner.
3. Kane Williamson.
4. Virat Kohli. (C)
5. Steve Smith.
6. Kumar Sangakkara. (WK)
7. Ben Stokes.
8. R Ashwin.
9. Dale Steyn.
10. Stuart Broad.
11. James Anderson.

On Monday, the winners of the prestigious ICC Awards of the Decade including the Rachel Heyhoe-Flint for Best Female Player and Sir Garfield Sobers for Best Male Player, will be announced simultaneously across all ICC Digital channels. 

 

 

