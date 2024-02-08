trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2719448
NewsCricket
MS DHONI JERSEY LAUNCH

Watch: Fans Go Crazy As MS Dhoni's CSK Launch Jersey Ahead Of IPL 2024

Amidst the fervour surrounding the jersey launch, MS Dhoni's gesture of promoting his childhood friend's sports company struck a chord with fans.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Feb 08, 2024, 08:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Watch: Fans Go Crazy As MS Dhoni's CSK Launch Jersey Ahead Of IPL 2024

In a grand ceremony filled with fervent anticipation, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) recently unveiled their official jersey for the upcoming IPL 2024 season. The launch event, which took place at the iconic Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai, witnessed a fusion of excitement and glamour as fans gathered to witness the much-awaited revelation. The highlight of the event was undoubtedly the revelation of the backside of the jersey, adorned with the iconic number 7, symbolizing the legendary cricketer MS Dhoni's enduring legacy. As the cameras flashed and social media feeds buzzed with excitement, the sight of Dhoni's revered number sent waves of nostalgia and anticipation among cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

Also Read: Mohammad Azharuddin & Sangeeta Bijlani's Love Story: From Love at First Sight To Heartbreak - In Pics

A Partnership Beyond Boundaries: CSK Joins Forces with Etihad Airways

Adding to the spectacle, CSK announced a groundbreaking partnership with Gulf carrier Etihad Airways, marking a significant milestone in the franchise's journey. The collaboration, unveiled amidst much fanfare, solidifies Etihad's position as the official sponsor of the illustrious team. With the Etihad logo proudly displayed on the players' jerseys, the partnership promises to extend beyond mere branding, encompassing a spectrum of collaborative endeavors across various platforms.

A Strategic Alliance: Etihad's Perspective

Commenting on the partnership, Arik De, Chief Revenue Officer of Etihad Airways, emphasized the strategic significance of aligning with a powerhouse like CSK. He underscored the shared values of excellence and dedication that unite the airline and the cricketing giants, highlighting the mutual commitment to delivering unparalleled experiences to fans and patrons alike.

Setting New Standards: CSK's Vision for the Future

For CSK, the collaboration transcends traditional sponsorship paradigms, as articulated by CEO Kasi Viswanathan. Embracing a holistic approach, the partnership seeks to redefine sports alliances by prioritizing fan engagement and experience enhancement. With a shared ethos of excellence and innovation, CSK and Etihad aim to set new benchmarks in sports partnerships, ushering in a new era of synergy and success.

The Dhoni Factor: A Heartwarming Gesture

Amidst the fervour surrounding the jersey launch, MS Dhoni's gesture of promoting his childhood friend's sports company struck a chord with fans. By sporting a bat adorned with the Prime Sports sticker, Dhoni not only showcased his loyalty but also honored the pivotal role played by his friend in shaping his illustrious career. The heartwarming gesture reverberated across social media platforms, further cementing Dhoni's status as a beloved icon both on and off the field.

TAGS

MS Dhoni jersey launchCSK official jersey unveilingChennai Super Kings partnershipIPL 2024 jersey revealEtihad Airways collaborationMS Dhoni iconic number 7CSK new sponsor announcementDhoni's childhood friend's sports companyCSK jersey launch eventEtihad Airways official sponsorMS Dhoni bat stickerChennai Super Kings newsIPL 2024 team updatesCSK jersey backside numberEtihad Airways CSK sponsorshipMS Dhoni's Prime Sports connectionCSK captain jersey launchChennai Super Kings sponsorship dealIPL 2024 jersey partnershipDhoni's bat sticker promotionCSK official merchandiseChennai Super Kings fan engagementIPL 2024 season preparationsMS Dhoni's jersey revealCSK jersey launch ceremonyChennai Super Kings brandingIPL 2024 team sponsorshipsDhoni's association with Prime SportsCSK jersey launch highlightsChennai Super Kings latest updates.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan rocked by deadly blasts day before elections
DNA Video
DNA: Red Alert for World due to increase in temperature
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Indian students being killed in America?
DNA Video
DNA: Harda Blast Update: 'Serial blast' due to negligence of system in Harda
DNA Video
DNA: Uniform Civil Code: Why are Muslim religious leaders taking UCC so 'personal'?
DNA Video
DNA: Independents will become 'kingmakers' in Pakistan!
DNA Video
DNA: Parliament Introduces Paper Leak Bill
DNA Video
DNA: PM slams Congress's 'cancel culture'
DNA Video
DNA: All you need to know about Prevention of Unfair Means Bill 2024
DNA Video
DNA: Modi's 'historical sarcasm' on Congress