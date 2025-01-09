The cricketing world knows MS Dhoni as 'Captain Cool,' a legend who redefined calm under pressure. But a recent video posted by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on social media showcased a different side of the former Indian skipper — a doting father and a pet lover, spending quality time with his daughter Ziva and their furry friend.

A “Therapawtic” Moment with Dhoni and Ziva

In the video, Dhoni is seen gently grooming his dog with a comb while Ziva assists him with her tiny yet enthusiastic hands. The duo’s interaction with their pet radiates warmth, underscoring the cricketer's softer side. CSK aptly captioned the video “Therapawtic,” perfectly encapsulating the tranquil moment that touched millions of hearts online.

The video not only reveals Dhoni’s love for animals but also highlights his commitment to family life. It’s a rare glimpse into the life of one of cricket’s greatest icons, who, despite his larger-than-life stature, continues to embrace the simple joys of life.

Dhoni’s Relationship with Social Media: “Play Well, No PR Needed”

While fans can’t get enough of such personal moments, Dhoni himself has often expressed his disinterest in social media. Speaking on Eurogrip Tred Talks, Dhoni shared his belief that performance on the field negates the need for heavy public relations.

“I have never been a big fan of social media. Managers often told me, ‘You need to build your PR,’ but my philosophy has always been simple: if you play good cricket, you don’t need PR,” Dhoni stated.

This grounded perspective aligns with his actions, as he often chooses meaningful content over flashy posts.

Family Time Before IPL 2025

As IPL 2025 looms, Dhoni is taking time to recharge with his family and pets. The Chennai Super Kings have confirmed his participation in the upcoming season, marking his 18th IPL edition.

Interestingly, this will be the first time Dhoni plays as an uncapped player in the league. Fans are eager to see if he can lead CSK to their sixth IPL trophy, adding another feather to his already illustrious cap.

A Champion Both On and Off the Field

Dhoni’s impact extends far beyond cricket. Moments like these reflect his humility and ability to connect with people on a personal level. From leading India to three ICC titles to winning hearts with a dog comb in hand, Dhoni’s versatility is unmatched.

For fans, the video is more than just a snippet of his life — it’s a reminder of why Dhoni remains a beloved figure globally. His ability to balance family, pets, and cricket is not just inspiring; it’s a testament to his remarkable character.

Can Dhoni Add Another Trophy to His Legacy?

As the IPL 2025 approaches, speculation is rife about Dhoni’s chances of clinching another title for CSK. With Ruturaj Gaikwad leading the side, Dhoni’s role as a senior player could be instrumental in shaping the team’s strategy.

If Dhoni manages to guide CSK to victory, it would make him the first player to win IPL trophies as both a capped and uncapped player — a record that would further cement his legacy as one of the greatest to grace the game.