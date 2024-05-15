In the glitzy world of Bollywood where stardom often breeds arrogance, actress Janhvi Kapoor stands apart with her refreshing humility and admiration for true icons. The 26-year-old rising star, gearing up for the release of her sports drama 'Mr & Mrs Mahi', recently gushed about her awe-inspiring encounter with cricketing legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Gracing a media event to promote her upcoming film, Kapoor couldn't help but wax lyrical about the legendary former Indian captain, describing him as a "mesmerizing presence" who seems to "glide" rather than walk. Her words painted a vivid picture of Dhoni's magnetic aura and understated charisma that have endeared him to millions worldwide.

The Dhadak actress vividly recounted, "I and everyone here, I believe, are huge fans of Mahendra Singh Dhoni sir. He has this aura which just sways you away. A few days ago, I was at a function with him. As I saw him moving around, I felt he wasn't walking but gliding."

Dhoni's Unforgettable Humility

But it wasn't just Dhoni's on-field heroics that left Kapoor spellbound; it was his remarkable humility and genuine courtesy towards his admirers that truly won her heart. "He didn't just click selfies with people and walk off," she marveled. "Instead, he engaged in conversation with them and treated everyone with utmost respect."

In an era where fame often breeds a sense of entitlement, Kapoor found Dhoni's grounded nature profoundly inspiring. "An eminent personality like him being so humble speaks volumes about his character and his heart," she effused. "It's his aura and his conduct which is very inspiring."

The Burning Desire to Share 'Mr & Mrs Mahi'

Kapoor's admiration for Dhoni runs so deep that she now yearns to share the cricketer's life story, as portrayed in her upcoming film, with the man himself and his wife Sakshi. However, she confessed that tracking down the notoriously private Dhoni has proven challenging, prompting her to solicit the media's assistance.

"Of course, we want to show this film to MS Dhoni and his wife, Sakshi, but he is very busy, I'm sure," Kapoor stated wistfully. "You [media] also please help [us connect with him]."

Her co-star Rajkummar Rao, equally enamored with Dhoni's legacy, echoed her sentiments: "The entire world is a huge fan of Mahi sir. We really admire and love him immensely."

Directed by Sharan Sharma, whose debut 'Gunjan Saxena' garnered acclaim, 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' promises an intimate glimpse into the life of one of cricket's most iconic figures. With Kapoor's palpable reverence for its subject, the film seems poised to resonate deeply with Dhoni's legion of fans.

As Kapoor continues navigating her rising stardom, her childlike wonderment at Dhoni's prowess and character serves as a refreshing reminder that true greatness lies in mastering life's fundamentals: skill, dedication, and most importantly, humility.