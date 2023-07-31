Watch: MS Dhoni's Vintage Car Joyride On Ranchi Highway Takes Internet By Storm, Video Goes Viral

Former Indian cricket captain, MS Dhoni, is not only known for his remarkable achievements on the cricket field but also for his love for cars and bikes. Recently, a video of him driving his beloved 1973 Pontiac Trans Am SD-455 in Ranchi went viral, leaving fans in awe of his passion for vintage automobiles. This article delves into Dhoni's deep affection for cars and bikes, highlights the iconic 1973 Pontiac Trans Am SD-455, and explores the fascinating collection in his Ranchi garage.

MS Dhoni driving 1973 Pontiac Trans Am SD-455 in Ranchi. pic.twitter.com/LQANMJXWwg July 31, 2023

The Viral Video of Dhoni's Ranchi Drive

The recent viral video captured a glimpse of MS Dhoni cruising along the Ranchi highway in his cherished 1973 Pontiac Trans Am SD-455. This vintage beauty holds a special place in Dhoni's heart, as it represents his passion for classic cars. The roaring engine and timeless design of the Trans Am SD-455 make it a true head-turner, and Dhoni's love for it is palpable in the way he drives and takes care of it.

MS Dhoni's Love for Cars and Bikes

From a young age, MS Dhoni's fascination with automobiles has been evident. His love for cars and bikes has grown exponentially over the years, and he has amassed an impressive collection. Be it luxury cars, vintage classics, or customized rides, Dhoni's garage is a paradise for automobile enthusiasts.

The Legendary 1973 Pontiac Trans Am SD-455

The 1973 Pontiac Trans Am SD-455 is an iconic muscle car that has left a lasting impression on automobile enthusiasts worldwide. Known for its raw power and performance, this American classic boasts a 7.5-liter V8 engine, capable of producing an impressive 310 horsepower. Its distinctive styling, with the iconic Firebird emblem on the hood and the sleek aerodynamic design, is timeless and evokes a sense of nostalgia.

MS Dhoni's Expansive Car Collection

Apart from the 1973 Pontiac Trans Am SD-455, Dhoni's garage houses an assortment of luxury and vintage cars that reflect his diverse taste. Some of the noteworthy entries in his collection include the powerful Hummer H2, the elegant Audi Q7, the rugged Mitsubishi Pajero SFX, the versatile Land Rover Freelander 2, the agile Mahindra Scorpio, the majestic Rolls Royce Silver Shadow, and the ever-popular Hindustan Motors Ambassador.

Dhoni's Ferrari Connection

One car that stands out in his collection is the awe-inspiring Ferrari 599 GTO, which he received as a gift for leading India to victory in the 2011 ODI World Cup. The Ferrari 599 GTO is a supercar with a roaring 6.0-liter V12 engine, capable of catapulting from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 3.5 seconds, showcasing Dhoni's penchant for speed and power.

MS Dhoni's love for cars and bikes has been an integral part of his life journey, both on and off the cricket pitch. The recent viral video of him driving his cherished 1973 Pontiac Trans Am SD-455 in Ranchi showcases his unyielding passion for vintage automobiles. With a garage filled with an array of luxury cars, vintage classics, and personalized rides, Dhoni's collection is a testament to his unique taste and his dedication to the world of automobiles. As his fans continue to admire and celebrate his love for cars and bikes, MS Dhoni remains an inspiration to all who share the same enthusiasm for the automotive world.