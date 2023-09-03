trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2657317
NewsCricket
MS DHONI

Dhoni Fans Recall 2011 World Cup Final As Gambhir Surprising Take On Who Should Get Credit To Win Match Goes Viral - Watch

Amidst the rain interruption during this historic showdown, former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir offered an unexpected perspective on a memorable match from the past.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Sep 03, 2023, 05:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Dhoni Fans Recall 2011 World Cup Final As Gambhir Surprising Take On Who Should Get Credit To Win Match Goes Viral - Watch

In a highly anticipated clash between archrivals India and Pakistan during the Asia Cup 2023, cricket fans around the world were eagerly awaiting a thrilling contest. However, the match at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele ended without a result, thanks to the unwelcome guest of rain. Both teams had to settle for a point each, with Pakistan securing their spot in the Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours. India now has a crucial encounter with Nepal, where a win could see them join Pakistan in the Super Fours.

Amidst the rain interruption during this historic showdown, former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir offered an unexpected perspective on a memorable match from the past.


Gambhir's Remarkable Insight

As the rain played spoilsport, the commentary team decided to delve into nostalgia, recalling India's epic three-wicket victory over Pakistan during the Asia Cup 2010. Gambhir, who played a pivotal role in that match, was asked about his memories of the game.

In a surprising turn of events, Gambhir deflected the praise that came his way for scoring 83 runs and being named the Player of the Match. Instead, he insisted that the true hero of that encounter was Harbhajan Singh, who had the honor of hitting the winning runs.

"Jitaya maine nahi, jitaya actually Harbhajan Singh ne tha. Mere aur Dhoni ke beech mein sajhedhari hui thi lekin mera maanna hai, jo akhri run banata hai, wahi jitata hai," Gambhir said, emphasizing the significance of the player who delivers the final blow.

A Surprising Departure

Gambhir's comment during the India-Pakistan match took many by surprise, given his past stance on similar situations. He has often been vocal about the collective team effort that won the 2011 ODI World Cup for India, emphasizing that crediting MS Dhoni's final six against Sri Lanka was unjust. His belief that a team's victory should be attributed to collective efforts rather than an individual's moment of glory has been consistent throughout his career.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train