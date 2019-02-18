MS Dhoni gets a new haircut ahead of Australia series--See pic

Besides being one of the best finishers in the world and known for his brilliant tactics behind the stumps, wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni is also a style icon.

The 37-year-old, who is famous for experimenting with his looks--especially hairstyles, will don a new haircut in the upcoming limited-overs home series against Australia.

Having once opted for long hair, then short and one similar to that of an army man in recent times, Dhoni goes for an all-new hairstyle which is a fresh trim with short sides with small spikes up at the front.

Dhoni's hairstylist and close friend Sapna Bhavnani took to her official Twitter handle as well as the Instagram account to share the former Indian skipper's makeover.

Here is Dhoni's new look:

Recently, Dhoni continued his rampaging run by scoring yet another unbeaten knock of 48 off just 33 balls as he along with Ambati Rayudu guided India past 300-run mark in the second ODI against New Zealand at the Bay Oval, where the Men in Blue won by 90 runs.

He also contributed significant scores of 51, 55 not out and 87 not out against Australia as India marched to their first-ever bilateral series win Down Under.

In the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) ODI rankings, Dhoni has climbed up by three places to attain 17th position following consistent form against Australia and New Zealand.

Meanwhile, India are slated to play two-match T20I series and five-match ODI series against Australia at home from February 24 in Vishakhapatnam.