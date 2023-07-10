'Ye Kaisa Birthday Wish Hai?', Fans Slam S Sreesanth For Sharing Video Of MS Dhoni's Clean Bowled On His Bowling

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni celebrated his 42nd birthday on July 7, receiving warm wishes from his current and former teammates, as well as other cricketers. Although he retired from international cricket in 2020, Dhoni has continued to participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Just recently, he led the Chennai Super Kings to their fifth IPL title by defeating the Gujarat Titans in the final. Dhoni expressed his gratitude to his loyal fans by promising to return to the IPL next year.

Social media, particularly Twitter, was flooded with messages for Dhoni as fans and cricket experts shared their fond memories of the former skipper. However, two days after his birthday, former Indian pacer S Sreesanth shared a video clip on his official Instagram handle. The clip featured Sreesanth dismissing Dhoni in an IPL match between Kings XI Punjab and CSK. Unfortunately for Sreesanth, this move backfired as Indian cricket fans trolled him for sharing an unpleasant clip. Dhoni's fans, in particular, targeted Sreesanth for his choice of content.

Interestingly, Sreesanth had shared the same video clip to wish Dhoni on his birthday the previous year, making his sudden post quite unexpected.

Sreesanth had been part of the IPL commentary team earlier this year, where he spoke highly of Dhoni and fondly reminisced about their playing days together. Therefore, the negative response to his recent post caught many by surprise.

Throughout his career, MS Dhoni achieved impressive records. He amassed 4,876 runs in Test matches, 10,773 runs in ODIs, and 1,617 runs in T20Is. In the IPL, he has scored 5,082 runs, joining the elite group of batters with over 5,000 runs in the tournament. Dhoni holds the distinction of being the last Indian captain to secure an ICC title. Under his leadership, India won the T20 World Cup in 2007, the ODI World Cup in 2011, and the Champions Trophy in 2013. Since then, the Indian team has been striving to claim their next ICC title.

As MS Dhoni celebrates another year of his life, his contributions to Indian cricket and his legacy as a captain and player continue to be celebrated and cherished.