MS Dhoni gifts match-ball to two young fans, Wasim Jaffer says THIS

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni finally hit some form in the IPL 2021, smashing an unbeaten 18 off six balls to guide his side into the final with a win over Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 on Sunday (October 10). Dhoni is loved by fans all over the world in all age groups and the former India captain lived-up to the hype of being one of the best ‘finishers’ in the world even at the age of 40.

The CSK skipper delighted his two young fans in the Dubai stadium in his own unique way after the game. Dhoni gifted the match-ball of the Qualifier 1, throwing it into the stands after autographing it. Both the boy and the girl were clad in yellow, and both these young fans were overjoyed upon receiving this gift from the CSK skipper.

See the video of Dhoni throwing the match-ball into the crowd here…

Dhoni's gift to his littles big hearted Fans pic.twitter.com/zbxcPvb9aW — Ashok Rana (@AshokRa72671545) October 10, 2021

Former India opener and Dhoni’s teammate Wasim Jaffer appreciated Dhoni’s gesture, tweeting a collage picture of the CSK skipper and young fans. “MS Dhoni inspiring the next generation, for generations. #Legend #IPL2021,” Jaffer tweeted.

Dhoni played a superb cameo, scoring 18 off just 6 deliveries to help CSK beat the Delhi Capitals by 4 wickets in the first Qualifier. Batting first, DC scored 172/5 in their allotted 20 overs with Prithvi Shaw (60 off 34 deliveries) and Rishabh Pant (51 not out off 35 deliveries) scoring blistering half-centuries.

In reply, it was the scintillating 110-run stand between Ruturaj Gaikwad and Robin Uthappa that helped the CSK side beat their opposition. While Gaikwad scored a 50-ball 70, Uthappa scored a fluent 63 off 44 deliveries to help the ‘Men in Yellow’ overhaul the target set by the opposition.