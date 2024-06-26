'MS Dhoni Hai Nahi, Phir Jeet Jayenge': Yograj Singh Takes Dig At Dhoni Again, Goes Viral After India Reaches T20 WC Semi-Final

T20 World Cup 2024: India qualified for their fifth T20 World Cup semi finals by defeating Australia in their final Super 8 stage game. This victory also served as a form of revenge for their loss to Australia in the 2023 ODI World Cup final. Now, India is one step closer to winning their second T20 World Cup trophy, having last won it in 2007 under MS Dhoni's captaincy.

In the aftermath, Yuvraj Singh's father, Yograj Singh, went on a viral rant against former India captain MS Dhoni. Yograj expressed his desire for India to win the T20 World Cup, especially with Dhoni not being part of the team. He claimed that Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma said Dhoni was a negative influence and attributed Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) loss in the 2024 IPL to Dhoni's bad karma. Yograj also congratulated his son Yuvraj for being an ICC ambassador and accused Dhoni of being jealous for not shaking hands with Yuvraj, which he believed was the reason for CSK's failure.

India should win the #WorldCup as Dhoni is not there. #YuvrajSingh is #ICCT20 Ambassador and this jealous #Dhoni didn't even shake hands with him.



- Yograj Singh pic.twitter.com/XUbdhttF3U — Vikass (@VaasuVaasu415) June 26, 2024

India's Unbeaten Run In T20 World Cup 2024

In their final Super 8 match at the Darren Sammy International Stadium in Saint Lucia, Australia won the toss and chose to bowl, quickly dismissing Virat Kohli for a duck. However, Rohit Sharma's stunning 41-ball 92, including 29 runs in one over off Mitchell Starc, helped India reach a total of 205. Contributions from Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya added to the score.

Despite a strong partnership between Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head, excellent bowling from Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel ensured India's victory by 24 runs. India will now face England in the T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final. Now India will face the defending champions England in the 2nd semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Providence Stadium, Guyana, on Wednesday, June 26. This match is a repeat of the 2nd semifinal of the 2022 T20 World Cup at Adelaide Oval. Two years ago, Jos Buttler's England defeated India by 10 wickets on their way to winning their second T20 World Cup title. Now, India has a chance to seek revenge for that loss.