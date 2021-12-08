MS Dhoni helped my career personally, we have great legacy at Chennai Super Kings, reveals Dwayne Bravo

Former West Indies and Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo said that skipper MS Dhoni personally played a big role in helping his career, and both of them have a great legacy at Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise CSK. Bravo opened up on his admiration for Dhoni, the legacy at IPL franchise CSK and his upcoming fashion label ‘Djb47’.

CSK retained Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Bravo also confirmed that he would be entering the mega auction.

“I am not retained by the CSK, but I will be in the auction, I will be 100 per cent in the auction. I do not know which team I will end up with. I will end up where I am destined to be. I do not know whether I will be picked up by CSK or not, I can be picked up by any other team as I am in the auction,” said Bravo.

“We all know that MS Dhoni and I call each other brothers from another mother. We have developed a strong friendship. He is a global ambassador of the game and he has helped my career personally. We both have a great legacy at CSK and we have helped in turning that franchise into one of the most dominant franchises and that will be there in the history books. We have a strong friendship and that is more important than anything else,” he added.

The 38-year-old all-rounder recently announced his retirement from international cricket at the T20 World Cup, bringing down the curtains on a career spanning more than 17 years.

Bravo also said that T10 perhaps might be the format that can help cricket become an Olympic sport. “That is every cricketer’s dream to see the sport in the Olympics. T10 might be the way to go there, no one knows but everyone is hoping for it. Hopefully, sooner rather than later, cricket will become an Olympic sport.”

