MS Dhoni Hides Emotions, Disappears From Dugout After CSK Crash Out Of IPL 2024; Watch

Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) legend MS Dhoni is not someone who announces his retirement in advance. He has the tendency to surprise fans with his decisions. He retired from Test midway a series in Australia. He sent shockwaves when he decided to step down as captain of the team in 2017. In August 2020, he announced his retirement from international cricket via a video on his Instagram when least expected. For the last four years, Dhoni is being asked if that IPL season was his last and he had been proving everyone wrong by appearing again and again in CSK jersey.

But this season was different. When CSK played their last match at Chepauk this season, the fans were asked to stay back and 'Thala' wanted to say thanks to them. He did a lap of honour to thank the supporters as there was a chance that Dhoni may not return to play the season's final here. Turns out, they won't.

Suresh Raina, his former teammate, is hoping Dhoni returns for next season but one just does not know what is going on inside Dhoni's head at the moment.

He had a blank expression on his face when RCB sealed the win and the playoffs spot on Saturday night as he sat in the dugout. The video released by IPL captured his facial expressions as Dhoni seemed upset. The acceptance of defeat will happen soon but in the moment, Dhoni must have felt it very hard to believe that he is not going to have another shot at the trophy.

Watch Dhoni's reaction after CSK crashed out of IPL 2024 (at the very end of the video):

Aaarrr Ceeee Beeee ___



6__ in a row for Royal Challengers Bengaluru __



They make a thumping entry into the #TATAIPL 2024 Playoffs _



Scorecard __ https://t.co/7RQR7B2jpC#RCBvCSK | @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/otq5KjUMXy— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 18, 2024

Soon, Dhoni disappeared from the ground after shaking hands with the players. Was that the last time people saw their hero in a yellow jersey? Nobody knows when this quesion will be answered. For CSK fans, this exit is a double blow as not only their team has crashed out, but their hero might have just decided he has had it enough and the show must go on with a different lot. Dhoni will turn 42 this year in July and has a troubled knee. He still played because of the love of his fans and to win CSK their record-breaking sixth IPL trophy. Will he be back next year? Only he knows.