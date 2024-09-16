MS Dhoni’s Vacation Mode On, Enjoys American Football - SEE PICS

Former India skipper MS Dhoni was spotted enjoying his off time after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The wicketkeeper batter was seen spending time with friends in the USA and he also attended a game of American football. A picture of the same went viral on social media the moment it got shared by one of Dhoni’s friends. The former India skipper seemed happy as he posed for photographs with his friends.

The last time fans saw Dhoni in action was back during the IPL 2024 game between RCB and CSK. His future in the cash-rich league is still under the scanner as the Ranchi-based cricketer has not provided any statement on his retirement.

Earlier, while taking part in an event, Dhoni stated that he will do what is best for the team. The IPL governing council on the other hand is yet to announce the retention rules for the upcoming season of the competition. The umping edition of the IPL will see a mega auction where the teams will have to name their retained players.

The IPL retention regulations are likely to play a huge role in Dhoni’s future with the CSK as they will have to release their top players if they want to retain the legendary player.

“There is a lot of time for it. We have to see what decision they take on player retention etc. Right now, the ball is not in our court. So, once the rules and regulations get formalised, I will take a call, but needs to be in the best interest of the team,” said Dhoni.

Talking about Dhoni’s IPL career, the former CSK skipper has smashed 24 half-centuries, with his highest IPL score being 84* runs. The former India player collected 363 fours and 252 sixes in his IPL career.