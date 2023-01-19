topStoriesenglish
MS Dhoni is aware that fans call DRS the ‘Dhoni Review System’, says former Chennai Super Kings batter Suresh Raina

The former India batter Suresh Raina recalled how MS Dhoni is also known for his near perfect calls on DRS (Decision Review System). 

Former India batter Suresh Raina had a very close relationship with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and their skipper MS Dhoni. In fact, Raina announced his retirement on August 15, 202 – the same day as MS Dhoni. The Uttar Pradesh southpaw may have moved on from IPL, announcing his retirement but he will remain ‘Chinna Thalla’ to the CSK fans forever.

Raina, who was on air during the ongoing SA20 T20 League in South Africa, once again praise his former India and CSK skipper Dhoni. The former India batter recalled how Dhoni is also known for his near perfect calls on DRS (Decision Review System).

One of the game’s most successful captains, Dhoni has many a times overturned umpire decisions with accurate usage of the DRS. This has made Dhoni fans over the years, often term the ‘DRS’ as ‘Dhoni Review System’. Raina revealed that Dhoni is aware that his fans call DRS as the Dhoni Review System.

Viacom18 Sports expert for SA20, Raina recently revealed the fact while commentating with Pragyan Ojha. “MS Dhoni is aware that fans call DRS as the Dhoni Review System.” Raina also joked and added, “Even for me, it has always been the Dhoni Review System. Only later, I discovered the real term. Dhoni always takes the review at the last second because the bowler always thinks that it is out but it is Dhoni, who, from behind the stumps has a clearer vision of all three stumps and can take a better call.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Former teammate Pragyan Ojha too cheekily commented on this and said, ‘’I feel the umpire checks as well, if Dhoni has appealed for the wicket or not. If Dhoni has appealed, it must be out.”

Raina retired from IPL with 5,528 runs from 205 matches at an average of 32.52 and a strike-rate of 136.76. While MS Dhoni will be leading CSK once again at the upcoming IPL 2023 later this year.

